In 2007, Pennsylvania coated an 800-foot crash-prone curve with high-friction surfacing; the site had no wet-road crashes for the next eight years

This stretch of highway was in Northampton County on State Route 611, about five miles south of Easton, in an area called Groundhog Locks. On the southbound side, the highway included a sharp horizontal curve that existed on a two-lane rural road, which had narrow 9-foot travel lanes and no shoulders. This made the site especially difficult to navigate. The curve was not adequately superelevated; furthermore, there was an intersection within the curve itself. It was impossible for PennDOT to widen or reconstruct the road due to right-of-way issues.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) recorded no wet-pavement crashes at the treated location for the eight years following installation, a dramatic change from its earlier crash history. The result became an important early example of how improving the tire-to-road grip at a specific trouble spot could deliver safety benefits without reconstructing an entire roadway.

A sharp curve on Pennsylvania's Route 611 had a persistent safety problem that conventional road signs and markings could not solve. When rain covered the pavement, drivers faced a combination of low surface friction and difficult road geometry, increasing the risk of skidding and leaving the roadway. In 2007, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) tried a more targeted solution: a high-friction surface treatment on about 800 feet of the curve.

FHWA's case study reports 13 wet-pavement crashes over 10 years in the southbound direction. Other PennDOT and FHWA materials cite different periods and totals, including 20 wet-pavement crashes over 10 years and 21 over five years, reflecting different evaluation windows. The consistent finding was that wet-weather crashes were a recurring problem at the curve. PennDOT had already attempted relatively conventional measures, including additional warning signs, chevrons, and improved pavement markings. They did not adequately address the underlying friction problem.

Curves require more lateral friction than straight sections because vehicles must resist sideways forces while cornering. Wet conditions make it difficult for there to be enough friction, hence making skidding and hydroplaning more likely. Curves account for a disproportionately high number of fatal crashes relative to their share of the highway system.