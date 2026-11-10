US lawmakers reintroduce bill to make Diwali an American federal holiday; 19 co-sponsors back move

Meng, who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), said the legislation would help Americans understand the festival's significance and recognise the cultural traditions of different communities.

The ‘Diwali Day Act’, backed by 19 co-sponsors, including Indian-origin lawmakers Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Suhas Subramanyam, Shri Thanedar and Ro Khanna , seeks to add Diwali to the list of federally recognised holidays in the United States.

US lawmakers, led by Congresswoman Grace Meng, on Monday reintroduced a bill seeking to recognise Diwali as a federal holiday, three years after it was first proposed in 2023.

How can Diwali become a federal holiday in the United States?

How can Diwali become a federal holiday in the United States?

What would the Diwali Day Act change in the United States?

What would the Diwali Day Act change in the United States?

"My Diwali Day Act will help educate Americans about the importance of this day, and I will continue working to create a more inclusive nation that honours the rich cultural traditions of its people," she said in a statement. Making Diwali a federal holiday would also send a message of recognition to communities that celebrate the festival, Meng said.

"Diwali represents the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. At a time when anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hate is on the rise, recognising Diwali as a federal holiday sends a powerful message that Hindus, as well as Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, are valued members of our society," she said.

What happened the first time This is not the first time Meng has pushed for federal recognition of Diwali. She introduced an earlier version of the Diwali Day Act in the US House of Representatives on May 15, 2023, during the 118th Congress under the rule of Joe Biden.

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on the same day. It failed to progress beyond the committee stage and was never put to a vote in the House.

The original legislation was introduced with 13 co-sponsors, including Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, along with lawmakers such as Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer and Brian Fitzpatrick. Its support subsequently grew, with a congressional tracking document from November 2024 listing 16 co-sponsors.

What changes if the Diwali Day Act becomes law The proposed legislation seeks to amend Section 6103(a) of Title 5 of the US Code, which lists federal holidays, to include Diwali Day.

If passed by Congress and signed into law by the President, Diwali would become the 12th federally recognised holiday in the United States. The designation would provide federal employees with a day off and formally recognise the festival's importance to millions of Americans.

CAPAC linked the renewed push to concerns over anti-Hindu and anti-South Asian hostility. The caucus cited incidents including vandalism at Hindu places of worship, an attempted mass shooting during Navratri festivities at a Hindu temple in Illinois, and the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Washington state.

The caucus said such incidents must be taken seriously and investigated by federal authorities.

Meng has also introduced legislation seeking federal recognition for Lunar New Year through the Lunar New Year Day Act.