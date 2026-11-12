Everyday Explained: Why your white clothes lose their brightness over time and what causes the yellow stains

According to Agarwal, from a fabric perspective, the way a garment is made plays an important role in how it responds to regular wear and washing. Natural fibres such as cotton are breathable and absorbent, making them comfortable for everyday use. However, their absorbent nature also means they can retain sweat, body oils and detergent residues if not washed and rinsed properly. Over time, these accumulated residues can oxidise and contribute to yellowing.

White clothing is a timeless wardrobe essential, valued for its versatility and ability to work across occasions. However, maintaining its original brightness over time can be challenging. White garments often develop a yellowish tinge due to a combination of factors, including fabric composition, body oils, sweat, detergent residue, environmental exposure and storage practices. In this edition of ‘Everyday Explained,’ HT Lifestyle spoke with Dinesh Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Caslay, to understand why white clothes turn yellow.

“Another common reason is the use of excessive detergent or fabric softener,” highlighted Agarwal. While it may seem that using more product will result in cleaner clothes, residue left behind within the fibres can attract dirt and gradually affect the appearance of white garments.

Frequent exposure to sunlight, humidity and environmental pollutants can also influence how fabrics age. Garment longevity is influenced not just by the quality of the fabric but also by the habits we develop around washing, drying and storing our clothes. A few simple practices can help preserve the brightness of white garments.