Shehbaz Sharif extends Diwali greetings: ‘Hindus a valued part of Pakistan’s national fabric'

He also said that the Hindu community in Pakistan are a “valued and integral” part of the national fabric.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali, calling for interfaith harmony and tolerance.

What did Pakistan’s first lady say in her Diwali message?

What did Pakistan’s first lady say in her Diwali message?

Why did Shehbaz Sharif describe Diwali as a message of peaceful coexistence?

Why did Shehbaz Sharif describe Diwali as a message of peaceful coexistence?

What did Shehbaz Sharif say about Pakistan’s Hindu community in his Diwali message?

What did Shehbaz Sharif say about Pakistan’s Hindu community in his Diwali message?

"On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt felicitations and warmest wishes to the Hindu community across the world, particularly those residing in Pakistan," a message shared by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X read.

Describing Diwali as a celebration of light's triumph over the darkness of hatred and despair, Sharif said the festival carried a profound message of peaceful coexistence.

"The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali," he added.

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Pakistan PM continued, "The Hindu community of Pakistan is a valued and integral part of our national fabric. Its invaluable contributions to the social, cultural and economic development of our country are worthy of the highest appreciation."

"The diverse cultural and religious traditions within our society constitute a valuable social asset. Pakistan takes immense pride in its religious and cultural diversity," Sharif said in the message.

He said that the government was committed to protecting the rights and religious freedoms of the citizens "irrespective of religion, faith, colour or ethnicity."

"Our collective resolve is to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous nation," he added.