Shehbaz Sharif extends Diwali greetings: ‘Hindus a valued part of Pakistan’s national fabric'
In his Diwali greeting, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Hindu community in Pakistan are a “valued and integral” part of the national fabric.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the occasion of Diwali, calling for interfaith harmony and tolerance.
He also said that the Hindu community in Pakistan are a “valued and integral” part of the national fabric.
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Deep Dive
"On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt felicitations and warmest wishes to the Hindu community across the world, particularly those residing in Pakistan," a message shared by the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X read.
Describing Diwali as a celebration of light's triumph over the darkness of hatred and despair, Sharif said the festival carried a profound message of peaceful coexistence.
"The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali," he added.
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Pakistan PM continued, "The Hindu community of Pakistan is a valued and integral part of our national fabric. Its invaluable contributions to the social, cultural and economic development of our country are worthy of the highest appreciation."
"The diverse cultural and religious traditions within our society constitute a valuable social asset. Pakistan takes immense pride in its religious and cultural diversity," Sharif said in the message.
He said that the government was committed to protecting the rights and religious freedoms of the citizens "irrespective of religion, faith, colour or ethnicity."
"Our collective resolve is to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous nation," he added.
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Pakistan's first lady extends Diwali wishes
Asifa Bhutto Zardari, the first lady of Pakistan, also extended Diwali greetings.
In a message shared on X by the Office of the President of Pakistan, Zardari noted that the festival held a special place in her heart.
"As a daughter of Sindh, this festival holds a special place in my heart. Sindh’s spirit of love, hospitality and respect for different faiths is part of my own heritage. Across generations, our Hindu brothers and sisters have helped shape its culture, sustain its communities and enrich its shared traditions. Their heritage is an inseparable part of Sindh’s identity and of Pakistan’s national life," she noted.
"My mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, believed in a Pakistan that belonged equally to all its people. Her commitment to equality continues to guide me. I want every child, especially every girl, to grow up knowing that her faith is respected, her dreams matter and her future holds promise," Zardari added in the message.
She also urged people to share the joy of Diwali with those facing hardships and added, "May we carry the warmth of Diwali into our daily lives through kindness, friendship and care for one another."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More