Here's how to pick the right cuts, fabrics and silhouettes for your body shape for a flattering festive look

If you prefer to balance fuller hips, A-line or gently flared kurtas with neckline embroidery or upper-body detailing can bring attention towards the shoulders. Kapoor advises pairing them with straight trousers for a coordinated look.

Festive dressing is about feeling comfortable and confident in what you wear. The right outfit should complement your personal style and allow you to enjoy the celebration, whether you are attending a family puja, meeting friends or hosting guests. Understanding your proportions can help you choose a silhouette, but your comfort and preference should always come first. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sandeep Kapoor, founder and CMD at SHR (Shree) Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., shared a quick guide in finding the right outfit for festivities.

“Anarkalis, shaped kurtas and fit-and-flare dresses can highlight the waist while adding movement,” highlighted Kapoor. Check that the waist seam sits comfortably and does not feel restrictive when you sit down.

Pay attention to the kurta length, as a hem that ends at the widest part of the hips can draw attention to that area. For those who enjoy more ease around the midsection, straight-cut or gently A-line kurtas offer a relaxed fit. “Look for a style that falls comfortably from the shoulders without pulling across the waist. Choosing a much larger size may add unnecessary volume, so focus on how the garment fits rather than the size label,” said Kapoor.

If your shoulders are broader than your hips and you want to balance the proportions, a simpler kurta with palazzos or a sharara can add fullness to the lower half. For those with similar shoulder, waist and hip proportions, a defined waist or a flared silhouette can create more shape. A straight-cut set is equally suitable if you prefer a relaxed look.

Let colours, prints, and proportions work together If you want to create an elongated appearance, coordinated colours and trousers that fall neatly without gathering at the ankle are useful options. “Contrast borders, larger prints and layered styles can also work, depending on their placement and the overall fit,” highlighted Kapoor.

Embroidery and print naturally draw the eye, so choose their placement according to the features you want to highlight. There is no need to avoid a colour or pattern simply because of your body shape.