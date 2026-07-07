What is zardozi? The history, origins and craftsmanship behind India's royal embroidery

Zardozi, an age-old embroidery technique, has found itself in the middle of new discussions around its origins. After veteran designer Ritu Kumar’s interview on The Masoom Minawala Show, where she credited herself with coining the term “zardozi” in the 1980s while naming a collection, the internet fact-checked her almost instantly. Fashion and history enthusiasts pointed out that a simple archive search reveals the word documented by the British as early as 1866. While Kumar deserves due credit for bringing the craft to modern runways, fashion aficionados assert that facts matter when it comes to heritage. So, what is the true story behind this centuries-old art, and how has it evolved? Kareena Kapoor in a zardozi-ajrakh suit; Anshula Kapoor's zardozi blouse

Who coined the term and what is zardozi? Derived from the Persian words zar (gold) and dozi (embroidery), zardozi is a raised metal-thread embroidery that has long been associated with royalty. NID’s craft archive Gaatha tracks early records of Indian trade and court luxury, frequently pointing to the 14th-century writings of Arab historian Shihab al-Din al-Umari, who documented the gold-embroidered robes of Delhi Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq in his encyclopaedic work Masalik al-Absar fi Mamalik al-Amsar, making it one of the earliest written records of zardozi in India.

“Zardozi reached its peak under Mughal patronage, where emperors used pure gold and silver threads to adorn royal robes, palace furnishings, and tapestries. Following a steep decline in the 19th century when British rule replaced royal patronage, the craft nearly vanished, surviving only in historic enclaves like Lucknow (which won a protective GI tag for its zardozi in 2013) and Hyderabad. Post-independence, it underwent a massive revival driven by the rise of the Indian fashion industry and designers like Bhanu Athaiya, Pallavi Jaikishan, and Tarun Tahiliani, transforming it into a modern bridal couture cornerstone,” explains Indian textile designer and craft revivalist Madhu Jain.