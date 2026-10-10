10 Anarkali kurtas for women to wear this Diwali, from printed to embroidered styles

10 Anarkali kurtas to wear this Diwali, from printed to embroidered styles (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less An Anarkali kurta is a festive wardrobe staple for a reason. Its flared silhouette adds movement and elegance, while coordinated pants and a dupatta make putting together an outfit easier. For Diwali, it can be a practical alternative to a heavily embellished lehenga, whether you are attending a family puja, hosting guests at home or heading out for a festive dinner. The key is to choose a style that suits the occasion. Embroidered Anarkalis bring a more traditional feel to festive dressing, while printed designs are easy to wear for daytime celebrations. Fabric, fit and embellishment also matter if you plan to spend hours moving between family visits and festivities. Here are eight Anarkali kurta sets to consider for your Diwali wardrobe, from embroidered styles to printed options that can be dressed up with festive accessories. Anarkali kurta sets for Diwali:

If you prefer a traditional outfit for Diwali, this Myx embroidered kurta suit set is worth considering. Its A-line silhouette and jacquard dupatta offer a dressed-up alternative to a simple printed kurta. The listing also mentions plus-size availability, giving shoppers more sizing options to explore. Why consider it: A coordinated set makes festive dressing easier because the kurta and dupatta are designed to work together. How to style it: Add jhumkas, embellished juttis and a small potli bag for a family puja or Diwali gathering.

2 . KLOSIA Women Embroidery Solid Anarkali Kurta and Pant Set with Dupatta Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

A solid Anarkali can look particularly elegant when the silhouette and embroidery do the work. This KLOSIA set combines an embroidered kurta with coordinated pants and a dupatta, making it a potential choice for those who prefer understated festive dressing over all-over prints or heavy embellishment. Why consider it: Solid colours are easy to accessorise, so you can change the mood of the outfit with gold jewellery, colourful earrings or statement footwear. How to style it: Pair it with gold-toned jhumkas, a sleek bun and block heels for an evening celebration.

This solid Anarkali set from KLOSIA is all about understated elegance. Delicate embroidery adds detail to the flared silhouette without making the outfit feel too heavy. The matching pants keep the look balanced, while the dupatta provides a graceful finishing touch. Why consider it: It is worth considering for intimate celebrations and festive dinners when you want an outfit that feels dressed up without being overly ornate. How to style it: Wear it with pearl or kundan-style earrings, a structured clutch and embellished flats.

This EthnicJunction set combines a cotton-silk Anarkali with an embroidered kurta, palazzo pants and a digitally printed dupatta. The contrast between embroidery and print gives the outfit a more contemporary feel while retaining the traditional appeal of an Anarkali silhouette. Why consider it: The printed dupatta adds visual interest, making this an option for shoppers who want more detail than a plain festive set. How to style it: Keep the jewellery coordinated with the dupatta's colours, and finish with juttis or low block heels for a festive lunch or family celebration.

If you prefer a softer, flowing silhouette, this GoSriKi viscose Anarkali is worth a look. The fabric's drape can give the flared shape a fluid appearance, making it a potential option for long festive days and family gatherings where comfort matters alongside styling. Why consider it: It offers a softer alternative to a structured, heavily embroidered festive outfit. How to style it: Choose delicate drop earrings, comfortable juttis and a small handbag. If the kurta already has noticeable detailing, keep the rest of the jewellery simple.

Not every Diwali outfit needs elaborate embroidery. This Nermosa printed Anarkali offers a more relaxed approach to festive dressing, pairing a printed flared kurta with coordinated pants and a dupatta. It can work particularly well for daytime pujas, office festivities and casual family celebrations. Why consider it: Printed Anarkalis are useful for occasions that call for festive dressing without the formality of heavily embellished occasionwear. How to style it: Add oxidised or gold-toned earrings, flat sandals and a simple shoulder bag for daytime celebrations.

This GoSriKi set pairs a printed Anarkali with palazzo-style bottoms for a relaxed silhouette that can still feel occasion-appropriate. Its printed design is worth considering if you want something festive for daytime plans but would rather avoid heavily embellished clothing. Why consider it: The palazzo pairing gives the outfit a different feel from a conventional kurta-and-straight-pants set. How to style it: Pair it with statement earrings, a metallic clutch and flat or low-heeled sandals for a festive lunch or puja.

This printed KLOSIA Anarkali combines a flared silhouette with coordinated pants and a dupatta. It is a potential option for shoppers who want a complete ethnic outfit that can work across casual festive gatherings and everyday ethnic dressing, rather than a piece reserved for one special occasion. Why consider it: A printed set can offer repeat-wear potential, especially if the colours and design work with accessories you already own. How to style it: Finish the look with small jhumkas, embellished flats and a compact handbag.

For shoppers who prefer embroidery over an all-over print, this GoSriKi Anarkali set is another option to consider for Diwali. It combines a rayon-viscose kurta with matching pants and a dupatta, bringing together the flared silhouette and coordinated styling that make Anarkali sets a convenient choice for festive dressing. Why consider it: The embroidered design offers an alternative to the printed options in this roundup and may suit family gatherings or festive dinners, depending on the colour and detailing shown in the listing. How to style it: Pair it with traditional jhumkas, embellished juttis and a small clutch. Keep your accessories relatively simple if the embroidery is already prominent.

An embroidered organza dupatta can add a dressier finish to a coordinated kurta-and-pant set. This Myx option features an A-line fit and an embroidered organza dupatta, with plus-size availability mentioned in the product listing. It is worth considering if you want a coordinated ethnic outfit that relies on the dupatta to bring extra festive detail. Why consider it: The organza dupatta provides a different styling element from the more conventional dupattas featured in other coordinated sets. Check the product images and fabric details to understand the finish and level of embellishment. How to style it: Let the dupatta stand out by pairing the set with understated earrings, a slim bracelet and dressy flats or low heels. How to choose an Anarkali kurta for Diwali Before buying, think about where you will wear the outfit and how dressed up you want to look. For a family puja or daytime celebration: Printed Anarkalis and lighter-looking styles are easy options to accessorise.

For an evening Diwali party: Embroidered designs can create a more occasion-ready look. Add statement earrings and dressier footwear.

For repeat wear: Choose colours and prints you can see yourself wearing beyond Diwali, rather than buying a design for one occasion alone.

For comfort: Check the fabric composition, lining, garment length and size chart. A flared silhouette can look beautiful, but the fit and fabric still determine how comfortable it feels. A coordinated set also makes styling easier, but the dupatta, footwear and jewellery can change the overall effect considerably. Keep one element as the focal point instead of combining a heavily embroidered outfit with equally elaborate accessories. Anarkali kurtas offer plenty of ways to dress for Diwali, whether you prefer understated embroidery, flowing viscose styles or colourful prints. The best choice is one that suits the occasion, feels comfortable and can earn a place in your wardrobe after the festive season. For a more traditional look, consider an embroidered set with a dupatta and statement jewellery. If versatility matters more, a printed Anarkali can be styled for both festive and everyday occasions. Similar stories for you: 7 Handbags every woman should have in her wardrobe 5 Capsule fashion investments for September 2026 that skip the microtrend noise The 'Quiet Luxury' secret: 5 Simple fashion hacks to look expensive on a budget

Anarkali suits: FAQs Are Anarkali kurtas a good choice for Diwali? Yes, Anarkali kurtas are suitable for Diwali pujas, family gatherings and festive dinners. Choose embroidered styles for a dressier look or printed designs for daytime celebrations. Can I wear a printed Anarkali kurta for a Diwali party? Yes. A printed Anarkali can work for daytime pujas, office festivities and casual Diwali gatherings. Add festive jewellery and dressier footwear to make the outfit feel occasion-appropriate. Which fabric should I choose for a Diwali Anarkali kurta? Consider the occasion, weather and comfort. Rayon-viscose styles offer a flowing look, while embroidered sets can feel more festive. Check the product listing for the exact fabric composition and care instructions. How can I style an Anarkali kurta for Diwali? Pair your Anarkali with jhumkas, embellished juttis or heels, and a potli bag or clutch. Choose accessories that complement the outfit without competing with heavy embroidery.