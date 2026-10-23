Rani Mukerji’s metallic grey saree look with bold statement glasses at Sabyasachi’s Diwali reception is a lesson in modern festive dressing

Opting for a monochromatic metallic-grey palette, Rani made a striking style statement. She wore a liquid-grey satin saree that stood out for its lustrous finish and fluid drape. The fabric’s subtle sheen lent the classic six-yard silhouette a sleek, modern edge. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline in a matching steel-grey hue, creating a seamless monochromatic look.

Rani Mukerji is here to show us how to drape a saree with a touch of contemporary glamour this festive season. The actor attended Sabyasachi’s Diwali reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, serving a look that was nothing short of breathtaking. In pictures shared on Instagram by anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya and American actor and author Kal Penn, Rani can be seen looking radiant in a metallic grey saree. Understated yet striking, her ensemble is a masterclass in festive dressing. Let’s decode her look and take away a few style notes for the season. (Also read: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant embrace Gujarat’s rich textile heritage in vibrant Bandhani outfits at Jamnagar Navratri celebration )

Rani’s accessories added an eclectic touch to the otherwise understated ensemble, striking a balance between vintage charm and modern styling. Bold, thick-framed black square glasses emerged as the defining accessory of her look. Adding a distinctive, intellectual edge, they offered an unexpected twist to traditional festive dressing. An ornate silver-embellished mini bag with a delicate chain strap added a hint of glamour, while delicate drop earrings, layered bracelets and a metallic wristwatch completed the look with just the right amount of shimmer.

Beauty notes and fashion takeaways Rani’s beauty look complemented the cool-toned ensemble. A vibrant red lip added warmth and drama, standing out beautifully against the metallic-grey saree. Her brown-highlighted hair was styled in loose, voluminous waves with a side parting, cascading over one shoulder. A softly glowing complexion and neutral eye makeup kept the overall look polished.

With this appearance, Rani makes a compelling case for giving traditional sarees a contemporary update. A fluid metallic drape, thoughtfully chosen accessories and classic beauty details are all it takes to create a look that feels sophisticated without being overdone. Her ensemble is a reminder that festive dressing need not rely on heavy embellishments to make an impact; sometimes, a striking silhouette and considered styling do all the talking.