Rani Mukerji’s metallic grey saree look with bold statement glasses at Sabyasachi’s Diwali reception is a lesson in modern festive dressing
At Sabyasachi’s Diwali reception in New York, Rani Mukerji paired a fluid metallic-grey saree with a matching plunging-neck blouse and chic accessories.
Rani Mukerji is here to show us how to drape a saree with a touch of contemporary glamour this festive season. The actor attended Sabyasachi’s Diwali reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, serving a look that was nothing short of breathtaking. In pictures shared on Instagram by anonymous fashion critic Diet Sabya and American actor and author Kal Penn, Rani can be seen looking radiant in a metallic grey saree. Understated yet striking, her ensemble is a masterclass in festive dressing. Let’s decode her look and take away a few style notes for the season. (Also read: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant embrace Gujarat’s rich textile heritage in vibrant Bandhani outfits at Jamnagar Navratri celebration )
Rani Mukerji stuns in metallic grey saree
Opting for a monochromatic metallic-grey palette, Rani made a striking style statement. She wore a liquid-grey satin saree that stood out for its lustrous finish and fluid drape. The fabric’s subtle sheen lent the classic six-yard silhouette a sleek, modern edge. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V-neckline in a matching steel-grey hue, creating a seamless monochromatic look.
Rani’s accessories added an eclectic touch to the otherwise understated ensemble, striking a balance between vintage charm and modern styling. Bold, thick-framed black square glasses emerged as the defining accessory of her look. Adding a distinctive, intellectual edge, they offered an unexpected twist to traditional festive dressing. An ornate silver-embellished mini bag with a delicate chain strap added a hint of glamour, while delicate drop earrings, layered bracelets and a metallic wristwatch completed the look with just the right amount of shimmer.
Beauty notes and fashion takeaways
Rani’s beauty look complemented the cool-toned ensemble. A vibrant red lip added warmth and drama, standing out beautifully against the metallic-grey saree. Her brown-highlighted hair was styled in loose, voluminous waves with a side parting, cascading over one shoulder. A softly glowing complexion and neutral eye makeup kept the overall look polished.
With this appearance, Rani makes a compelling case for giving traditional sarees a contemporary update. A fluid metallic drape, thoughtfully chosen accessories and classic beauty details are all it takes to create a look that feels sophisticated without being overdone. Her ensemble is a reminder that festive dressing need not rely on heavy embellishments to make an impact; sometimes, a striking silhouette and considered styling do all the talking.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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