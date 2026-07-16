Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    5 washing machines with steam wash that deliver better hygiene, powerful stain removal and improved fabric care

    Upgrade your laundry with these top washing machines featuring steam wash for better hygiene, stain removal and fabric care. Explore the best picks today.

    Published on: Jul 16, 2026, 14:12:22 IST
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    Best overall

    Best AI Direct Drive

    Best RPM spin speed

    Best value for money

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    Bosch 9 kg 5 Star Front Load Fully-Automatic Washing Machine, AI ActiveWater, 14 Wash Programs, Removes 99.9% Germs with Steam, No Tangle or Wrinkle, SoftCare Paddle,Zero Vibration, White, WGA14200INView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA OXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Onyx)View Details...

    ₹31,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    Best AI Direct Drive

    LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Middle Black)View Details...

    ₹41,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Best RPM spin speed

    Whirlpool 9 Kg Steam Wash Technology 5 Star Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (SUPREME CARE 9014-E, Midnight Grey, 100+ Tough Stains, 1400 RPM)View Details...

    ₹39,590

    ...
    Check Offers

    Best value for money

    Samsung, 10kg, 5 Star, Eco Bubble, Hygiene Steam, Quick Wash, Magic Dispenser, Smart Check, Soft Closing Door, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, WA40F10H2BTL, Black CaviarView Details...

    ₹30,390

    ...
    Check Offers
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Washing machines with steam wash: Deep-clean your clothes with the powerful sanitizing force of steam wash. (AI Generated Image)
    Washing machines with steam wash: Deep-clean your clothes with the powerful sanitizing force of steam wash. (AI Generated Image)
    Nivedita Mishra
    By Nivedita Mishra

    With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.

    Read moreRead less

    Steam wash technology is transforming modern laundry by delivering deeper, more hygienic cleaning than conventional wash cycles. Instead of relying solely on water and detergent, these washing machines use steam to loosen stubborn stains, refresh fabrics and improve wash performance. Steam wash works by generating hot steam inside the drum, allowing heat and moisture to penetrate fabric fibres before or during the wash cycle.

    Key benefits include effective stain removal, reduced wrinkles, improved fabric care and the elimination of bacteria and allergens. However, steam programmes may take longer to complete, and machines with this feature generally cost more. Bosch, LG, IFB, Samsung and several other brands now offer steam wash washing machines across a range of capacities and price points.

    The Bosch 9 kg fully automatic front load washing machine combines generous capacity with efficient cleaning for large households. Its steam wash programme helps improve hygiene, while multiple wash programmes cater to different fabric types. AI-powered water management optimises consumption, and the SoftCare Paddle helps protect garments during every cycle. With a 5 Star energy rating, stable operation and user-friendly controls, it offers dependable performance for everyday laundry needs.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    9 kg
    Special Feature:
    Steam wash, AI ActiveWater
    Access Location:
    Front load door
    Wash Programmes:
    14 wash programmes
    Controls Type:
    Touch & rotary dial

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Steam hygiene cleaning

    ...

    Low vibration operation

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium price tag

    ...

    Longer steam cycles

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its quiet performance, effective cleaning and reliable steam hygiene programme.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for efficient steam cleaning, gentle fabric care and dependable everyday washing performance.

    2. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA OXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Onyx)

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    The IFB SERENA OXN 7012 CMS is a fully automatic front load washing machine designed for efficient everyday laundry. Its PowerSteam technology helps remove germs, reduce wrinkles and refresh clothes, while Steam Refresh revives lightly worn garments without a full wash. AI-powered wash optimisation, DeepClean Technology and an inbuilt heater enhance cleaning performance. With Wi-Fi connectivity and energy-efficient operation, it offers convenience alongside effective fabric care.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    7 kg
    Special Feature:
    PowerSteam, Steam Refresh
    Access Location:
    Front load door
    Wash Programmes:
    Multiple AI wash programmes
    Controls Type:
    Touch panel controls

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Powerful steam cleaning

    ...

    AI-powered fabric care

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Smaller 7 kg capacity

    ...

    Premium feature pricing

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise steam cleaning, fabric care and quiet operation with consistent wash performance.

    Why choose this product?

    Ideal for hygienic steam cleaning, wrinkle reduction and intelligent fabric care in daily use.

    The LG FHP1209Z5M is a fully automatic front load washing machine built for efficient and gentle laundry care. Its steam wash feature helps improve hygiene by reducing germs and allergens, while AI Direct Drive technology detects fabric characteristics to optimise washing motions. The 6 Motion DD system enhances cleaning performance across different fabric types, and Wi-Fi connectivity adds smart convenience for everyday household laundry.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    9 kg
    Special Feature:
    AI Direct Drive, Steam
    Access Location:
    Front load door
    Wash Programmes:
    Multiple fabric care cycles
    Controls Type:
    Touch & rotary dial

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    AI fabric detection

    ...

    Hygienic steam cleaning

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium purchase cost

    ...

    App setup required

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate effective cleaning, quiet operation, smart features and gentle fabric care.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for AI-powered washing, steam hygiene and smart connectivity for convenient laundry.

    The Whirlpool SUPREME CARE 9014-E is a fully automatic front load washing machine designed for powerful and hygienic cleaning. Its Steam Wash Technology helps loosen stubborn dirt, reduce germs and refresh clothes for a deeper clean. An inbuilt heater further enhances stain removal, while the inverter motor ensures efficient operation. With a 9 kg capacity and high spin speed, it is well suited for everyday family laundry.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    9 kg
    Special Feature:
    Steam Wash, Inbuilt Heater
    Access Location:
    Front load door
    Wash Programmes:
    Multiple fabric care cycles
    Controls Type:
    Touch & rotary dial

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Effective steam cleaning

    ...

    1400 RPM spin

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium purchase price

    ...

    Longer steam cycles

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate powerful cleaning, effective steam wash and excellent spin-drying performance.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for deep steam cleaning, faster drying and efficient everyday laundry care.

    The Samsung WA40F10H2BTL is a fully automatic top load washing machine designed for convenient and efficient laundry care. Its Hygiene Steam feature helps reduce germs and allergens for cleaner clothes, while Eco Bubble technology enhances detergent penetration for effective washing. A Digital Inverter motor ensures reliable performance, and Quick Wash speeds up smaller loads. With its 10 kg capacity, it is ideal for large households.

    Specifications

    Capacity:
    10 kg
    Special Feature:
    Hygiene Steam, Eco Bubble
    Access Location:
    Top load lid
    Wash Programmes:
    Multiple wash care cycles
    Controls Type:
    Soft-touch digital panel

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Large 10 kg capacity

    ...

    Hygiene steam cleaning

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Top load design

    ...

    Fewer premium cycles

    What buyers are saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise spacious capacity, effective cleaning and convenient features for everyday laundry.

    Why choose this product?

    Choose it for spacious capacity, steam hygiene and fast, convenient family laundry.

    Are washing machines with steam worth it?

    Yes, steam washing machines are worth it for better hygiene, stain removal, wrinkle reduction and fabric care, despite higher prices.

    Which washing machines have a steam function?

    Many front load washing machines from Bosch, LG, IFB, Whirlpool and selected Samsung models offer steam functions for hygienic, effective fabric care.

    What is steam wash in a washing machine?

    Steam wash uses hot steam to loosen stains, eliminate germs, reduce wrinkles and improve fabric care before or during washing cycles.

    Factors to keep in mind before washing machines with steam wash

    • Choose the right capacity: Match the drum size to your household's laundry needs to avoid overloading.
    • Check steam programmes: Look for dedicated steam wash or steam refresh cycles for better hygiene and fabric care.
    • Consider energy efficiency: A 5 Star-rated model can help reduce long-term electricity consumption.
    • Compare wash features: Inbuilt heaters, AI wash optimisation and multiple programmes add convenience.
    • Set your budget: Steam washing machines generally cost more than standard models.
    • Review maintenance needs: Regular drum cleaning helps maintain steam performance.
    • Read customer reviews: Check feedback on cleaning quality, reliability and ease of use before buying.

    3 best features of washing machines with steam wash

    Washing machines with steam washControls TypeOperation ModeMax Rotational Speed
    Bosch WGA14200INTouch & rotary dialFully automatic1400 RPM
    LG FHP1209Z5MTouch & rotary dialFully automatic1200 RPM
    IFB SERENA OXN 7012 CMSTouch panelFully automatic1200 RPM
    Samsung WA40F10H2BTLSoft-touch digital panelFully automatic700 RPM
    Whirlpool SUPREME CARE 9014-ETouch & rotary dialFully automatic1400 RPM

    Similar articles for you

    5 large-capacity washers that can clean a week’s worth of family laundry in one load

    Buying a washing machine? These offline favourites are now just a click away

    Top load vs. front load washing machines in 2026: The ultimate guide to not regret your purchase

    Washing machines with steam wash
    Steam uses heat to remove stains, germs and allergens more effectively.
    Yes, they offer better hygiene, fabric care and stain removal performance.
    Bosch, LG, IFB, Samsung and Whirlpool offer steam wash models.
    No, it gently cleans fabrics while helping reduce wrinkles and wear.
    No, it enhances cleaning but works alongside standard wash programmes.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Nivedita Mishra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Nivedita Mishra

      With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions.Read More

    Home/Technology/5 Washing Machines With Steam Wash That Deliver Better Hygiene, Powerful Stain Removal And Improved Fabric Care
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes