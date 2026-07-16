5 washing machines with steam wash that deliver better hygiene, powerful stain removal and improved fabric care

Washing machines with steam wash: Deep-clean your clothes with the powerful sanitizing force of steam wash. (AI Generated Image) By Nivedita Mishra With over 28 years of writing and editing experience across various domains, I now specialise in gadgets, electronics, and appliances. I provide readers with valuable insights to help them make informed purchase decisions. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Steam wash technology is transforming modern laundry by delivering deeper, more hygienic cleaning than conventional wash cycles. Instead of relying solely on water and detergent, these washing machines use steam to loosen stubborn stains, refresh fabrics and improve wash performance. Steam wash works by generating hot steam inside the drum, allowing heat and moisture to penetrate fabric fibres before or during the wash cycle. Key benefits include effective stain removal, reduced wrinkles, improved fabric care and the elimination of bacteria and allergens. However, steam programmes may take longer to complete, and machines with this feature generally cost more. Bosch, LG, IFB, Samsung and several other brands now offer steam wash washing machines across a range of capacities and price points.

The Bosch 9 kg fully automatic front load washing machine combines generous capacity with efficient cleaning for large households. Its steam wash programme helps improve hygiene, while multiple wash programmes cater to different fabric types. AI-powered water management optimises consumption, and the SoftCare Paddle helps protect garments during every cycle. With a 5 Star energy rating, stable operation and user-friendly controls, it offers dependable performance for everyday laundry needs.

Specifications Capacity: 9 kg Special Feature: Steam wash, AI ActiveWater Access Location: Front load door Wash Programmes: 14 wash programmes Controls Type: Touch & rotary dial Reasons to buy Steam hygiene cleaning Low vibration operation Reason to avoid Premium price tag Longer steam cycles

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its quiet performance, effective cleaning and reliable steam hygiene programme. Why choose this product? Choose it for efficient steam cleaning, gentle fabric care and dependable everyday washing performance.

2. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, DeepClean® Technology, AI Powered, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA OXN 7012 CMS, PowerSteam®, 9 Swirl, Steam Refresh, Inbuilt Heater, Eco Inverter, Onyx) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The IFB SERENA OXN 7012 CMS is a fully automatic front load washing machine designed for efficient everyday laundry. Its PowerSteam technology helps remove germs, reduce wrinkles and refresh clothes, while Steam Refresh revives lightly worn garments without a full wash. AI-powered wash optimisation, DeepClean Technology and an inbuilt heater enhance cleaning performance. With Wi-Fi connectivity and energy-efficient operation, it offers convenience alongside effective fabric care.

Specifications Capacity: 7 kg Special Feature: PowerSteam, Steam Refresh Access Location: Front load door Wash Programmes: Multiple AI wash programmes Controls Type: Touch panel controls Reasons to buy Powerful steam cleaning AI-powered fabric care Reason to avoid Smaller 7 kg capacity Premium feature pricing

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise steam cleaning, fabric care and quiet operation with consistent wash performance. Why choose this product? Ideal for hygienic steam cleaning, wrinkle reduction and intelligent fabric care in daily use.

The LG FHP1209Z5M is a fully automatic front load washing machine built for efficient and gentle laundry care. Its steam wash feature helps improve hygiene by reducing germs and allergens, while AI Direct Drive technology detects fabric characteristics to optimise washing motions. The 6 Motion DD system enhances cleaning performance across different fabric types, and Wi-Fi connectivity adds smart convenience for everyday household laundry.

Specifications Capacity: 9 kg Special Feature: AI Direct Drive, Steam Access Location: Front load door Wash Programmes: Multiple fabric care cycles Controls Type: Touch & rotary dial Reasons to buy AI fabric detection Hygienic steam cleaning Reason to avoid Premium purchase cost App setup required

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate effective cleaning, quiet operation, smart features and gentle fabric care. Why choose this product? Choose it for AI-powered washing, steam hygiene and smart connectivity for convenient laundry.

The Whirlpool SUPREME CARE 9014-E is a fully automatic front load washing machine designed for powerful and hygienic cleaning. Its Steam Wash Technology helps loosen stubborn dirt, reduce germs and refresh clothes for a deeper clean. An inbuilt heater further enhances stain removal, while the inverter motor ensures efficient operation. With a 9 kg capacity and high spin speed, it is well suited for everyday family laundry.

Specifications Capacity: 9 kg Special Feature: Steam Wash, Inbuilt Heater Access Location: Front load door Wash Programmes: Multiple fabric care cycles Controls Type: Touch & rotary dial Reasons to buy Effective steam cleaning 1400 RPM spin Reason to avoid Premium purchase price Longer steam cycles

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate powerful cleaning, effective steam wash and excellent spin-drying performance. Why choose this product? Choose it for deep steam cleaning, faster drying and efficient everyday laundry care.

The Samsung WA40F10H2BTL is a fully automatic top load washing machine designed for convenient and efficient laundry care. Its Hygiene Steam feature helps reduce germs and allergens for cleaner clothes, while Eco Bubble technology enhances detergent penetration for effective washing. A Digital Inverter motor ensures reliable performance, and Quick Wash speeds up smaller loads. With its 10 kg capacity, it is ideal for large households.



Specifications Capacity: 10 kg Special Feature: Hygiene Steam, Eco Bubble Access Location: Top load lid Wash Programmes: Multiple wash care cycles Controls Type: Soft-touch digital panel Reasons to buy Large 10 kg capacity Hygiene steam cleaning Reason to avoid Top load design Fewer premium cycles

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise spacious capacity, effective cleaning and convenient features for everyday laundry. Why choose this product? Choose it for spacious capacity, steam hygiene and fast, convenient family laundry. Are washing machines with steam worth it? Yes, steam washing machines are worth it for better hygiene, stain removal, wrinkle reduction and fabric care, despite higher prices. Which washing machines have a steam function? Many front load washing machines from Bosch, LG, IFB, Whirlpool and selected Samsung models offer steam functions for hygienic, effective fabric care. What is steam wash in a washing machine? Steam wash uses hot steam to loosen stains, eliminate germs, reduce wrinkles and improve fabric care before or during washing cycles. Factors to keep in mind before washing machines with steam wash Choose the right capacity: Match the drum size to your household's laundry needs to avoid overloading.

Check steam programmes: Look for dedicated steam wash or steam refresh cycles for better hygiene and fabric care.

Consider energy efficiency: A 5 Star-rated model can help reduce long-term electricity consumption.

Compare wash features: Inbuilt heaters, AI wash optimisation and multiple programmes add convenience.

Set your budget: Steam washing machines generally cost more than standard models.

Review maintenance needs: Regular drum cleaning helps maintain steam performance.

Read customer reviews: Check feedback on cleaning quality, reliability and ease of use before buying. 3 best features of washing machines with steam wash

Washing machines with steam wash Controls Type Operation Mode Max Rotational Speed Bosch WGA14200IN Touch & rotary dial Fully automatic 1400 RPM LG FHP1209Z5M Touch & rotary dial Fully automatic 1200 RPM IFB SERENA OXN 7012 CMS Touch panel Fully automatic 1200 RPM Samsung WA40F10H2BTL Soft-touch digital panel Fully automatic 700 RPM Whirlpool SUPREME CARE 9014-E Touch & rotary dial Fully automatic 1400 RPM

Washing machines with steam wash What is steam wash in a washing machine? Steam uses heat to remove stains, germs and allergens more effectively. Are steam washing machines worth buying? Yes, they offer better hygiene, fabric care and stain removal performance. Which brands offer steam wash washing machines? Bosch, LG, IFB, Samsung and Whirlpool offer steam wash models. Does steam wash damage clothes? No, it gently cleans fabrics while helping reduce wrinkles and wear. Can steam wash replace regular washing? No, it enhances cleaning but works alongside standard wash programmes.