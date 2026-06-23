Buying a washing machine? These offline favourites are now just a click away

Laundry habits have changed, but one thing remains the same: buyers still want a washing machine that cleans well, uses less power, and fits their household needs. Today’s models go beyond basic wash-and-spin functions. Features such as AI-powered wash programs, steam cleaning, hot-water wash cycles, and app connectivity are becoming common across price segments. If you're planning to upgrade your laundry setup, here are six washing machines on Flipkart that combine capacity, efficiency, and practical features.

For singles, couples, or small families, this 6 kg front-load washing machine offers a balanced mix of efficiency and performance. The built-in heater helps remove common stains and supports hot-water washing when needed. Its 1200 RPM spin speed reduces moisture in clothes, helping them dry faster after every cycle. The machine also includes multiple wash programs designed for different fabric types and laundry requirements. With a 5-star energy rating, it aims to keep power consumption under control.

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IFB's 7 kg top-load washing machine focuses on convenience through automation. Its AI-based system identifies the load and fabric type before selecting suitable wash settings. The Deep Clean and ActivMix technologies dissolve detergent before the wash begins, helping prevent residue on garments. The machine also features Aqua Energie technology, which treats hard water during washing to support fabric care. A soft-close lid and multi-directional drum movement complete the package.

Designed for medium to large households, this 8 kg top-load washer comes with Samsung’s Ecobubble technology, which generates detergent bubbles that can work effectively even in cold water. The Hygiene Steam program uses heated steam to help remove bacteria and dirt from clothes. A Digital Inverter Motor powers the machine and is designed for long-term use while maintaining low noise levels. Additional features include a quick wash mode and a soft-closing lid.

Large families often require a machine that can handle heavy laundry loads in fewer cycles, and this 11 kg front-load model is built for that purpose. It uses an eco-inverter motor along with AI-based load detection to optimise wash settings. One of its useful features is Steam Refresh, which can reduce odours and wrinkles on lightly worn clothes without running a full wash cycle. The machine also includes a built-in heater and IFB’s 9 Swirl Wash motion for fabric care and cleaning performance.

Smart home users may find this Haier washing machine appealing. It offers Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to monitor and control wash cycles through a smartphone. The AI One Touch feature automatically selects suitable wash parameters based on the load. Its 525 mm Super Drum provides more room for clothes to move during washing, which can help reduce tangling. The machine also includes PuriSteam technology and an anti-vibration system aimed at smoother operation.

This 9 kg top-load washing machine is designed for households that frequently wash large loads, bedsheets, blankets, and daily clothing together. A built-in heater enables hot-water washing for removing grease and tackling laundry that requires higher temperatures. LG’s multi-directional water flow system creates movement similar to hand washing, helping lift dirt while being gentle on fabrics. Its simple controls and large capacity make it suitable for regular family use.

5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Washing Machine 1. Choose the Right Capacity

Start by assessing your household size and laundry habits. A 6–7 kg machine is generally suitable for singles and small families, while households with four or more members may benefit from an 8–11 kg model that can handle larger loads in fewer cycles.

2. Front Load or Top Load

Front-load washing machines are known for efficient water and energy usage, while top-load models offer easier loading and shorter wash cycles. Pick the type that best matches your space, budget, and usage preferences.

3. Energy Efficiency

Look for a 5-star energy rating to help reduce electricity consumption over time. An energy-efficient machine can lower operating costs, especially in homes that run multiple wash cycles each week.

4. Wash Programs and Features

Modern washing machines offer features such as steam wash, hot-water wash, AI-powered cycle selection, hard-water treatment, and quick wash modes. Focus on features you are likely to use regularly rather than paying extra for functions that may remain unused.

5. Installation Space and Connectivity

Measure the available space before purchasing and ensure the machine fits comfortably. If you prefer smart-home convenience, consider models with Wi-Fi connectivity and app-based controls for remote monitoring and operation.