Ananya Panday's backless Chanel dress has me eyeing these black dresses on Amazon (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less I have a soft spot for black dresses. Honestly, it is difficult to go wrong with a colour that is flattering, timeless and capable of making even a relatively simple outfit look put-together. Running late for a dinner date? A black dress. Have a party invitation but nothing to wear? A black dress. Want to look like you made an effort without spending an hour figuring out an outfit? You get the idea. And now, Ananya Panday has given me another reason to appreciate this wardrobe staple. The actor arrived at an award show in Mumbai wearing a black Chanel dress from the French luxury fashion house's Fall 2026 collection. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani, the ensemble featured a dramatic open back, a feather-adorned detail and a gold body chain. It was black-tie-worthy drama, with the kind of detail that makes you want to turn around for a second look. You do not need a Chanel budget to borrow a little inspiration from the outfit. If your own wardrobe could use a black dress with main-character energy, I found four options on Amazon worth exploring. Ananya Panday's Chanel dress proves that the back deserves its own moment

The front of Ananya's dress keeps things relatively understated, allowing the open back to steal the show. The feather detail adds texture, while the gold body chain introduces a hint of sparkle against the all-black outfit. It is a clever styling combination because the dress does not need a riot of colours, sequins or embellishments to make an impression. One unexpected detail does the heavy lifting. Ananya completed the look with lace-embroidered black pumps from Christian Louboutin, statement earrings and a gold ring. Her hair was swept into a textured bun, with a few loose strands framing her face. Brown-toned eye makeup, mascara, softly flushed cheeks, and a light brown lip kept the beauty look polished without competing with the dress. My takeaway? A black dress does not have to be boring. Sometimes, it just needs an interesting back and a little confidence. How to recreate Ananya Panday's look without a Chanel-sized budget I love black dresses partly because they are so forgiving when it comes to styling. You can dress them up, keep them minimal or completely change their mood with accessories. The trick is finding a silhouette that works for you rather than trying to recreate a celebrity outfit down to the last detail. Look for an interesting back. An open-back dress, a lace-up design or a subtle cut-out can make an otherwise simple outfit feel special. You do not necessarily need feathers or a body chain to make it work. Let the accessories complement the dress. Gold earrings, a cuff bracelet or a delicate body chain can add interest. Pick one standout detail rather than wearing every accessory you own at once. Keep the footwear classic. Black pumps are an easy match, while strappy heels can work beautifully with shorter or more fitted silhouettes. Plan your lingerie before the party. Backless dresses can be gorgeous until you realise your usual bra is not going to cooperate. Check the construction of the dress and consider an appropriate adhesive or low-back solution if needed. 4 black backless dresses on Amazon to consider I would happily make room for another black dress in my wardrobe, especially one that can work for more than a single occasion. These four Amazon listings offer different starting points for finding your own take on the trend. They have not been personally tested, so check the current photographs, measurements, fabric information and return policy before ordering.

For the days when a simple dinner turns into a full-blown party plan, a bodycon silhouette with rhinestone detailing is worth a look. The listing title references rhinestones, giving this option a more embellished direction than Ananya's feather-detailed Chanel dress. I would keep the styling relatively clean here. Black heels, a small clutch and understated earrings can let the dress do the talking. Before buying, check the product photographs to understand the placement of the embellishment and the actual back design.

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If your idea of partywear leans towards western silhouettes, this is another listing to explore. A black backless dress can be a useful wardrobe addition because the same colour works with everything from metallic accessories to a bright red lip. The important thing is to check the actual cut and fit rather than buying based on the product title alone. Look at the front and back views, the available sizes and the listed fabric details before deciding whether it suits your plans.

For anyone who prefers sleeveless styles, this is an option to investigate. A simple black dress can be surprisingly versatile: statement earrings and heels can take it towards eveningwear, while a more understated accessory combination may work for a casual dinner. To channel the spirit of Ananya's look, consider a hairstyle that keeps the back visible. A bun or a sleek ponytail can be particularly effective when the dress itself has an interesting cut-out.

A V-neckline is another way to introduce shape to a black outfit without relying on heavy embellishment. This listing is worth exploring if you prefer a defined neckline, although you should check the product photographs to confirm the back design and overall silhouette. Style it with black heels for a coordinated look or introduce metallic jewellery for contrast. And if you are anything like me, the fact that it is black already gives it a head start. How to style a black backless dress without overthinking it The beauty of black is that it gives you room to experiment. You can keep things classic or have a little fun with the styling. For a date night: Try black heels, delicate earrings and a small bag. Let the silhouette carry the outfit.

For a birthday party: Bring in metallic accessories or a statement lip for a little extra drama.

For a festive evening: Gold jewellery can warm up the black, while a textured clutch adds interest.

For a more minimal look: Keep the jewellery understated and let the open back be the focal point. One practical tip: check how the dress sits when you walk, sit and move your arms. A gorgeous open back is only fun if you feel comfortable wearing it for the entire evening. The verdict: black dresses are always a good idea Ananya Panday's Chanel look is a reminder that black partywear does not need to shout to make an impression. A well-chosen silhouette, an unexpected back detail and a few thoughtful accessories can do plenty. Personally, I will always have a soft spot for black dresses. I find black flattering, easy to style and wonderfully reliable on those days when getting dressed feels harder than it should. Add an interesting back to the equation, and the classic LBD gets a fresh, party-ready update. So, if you are shopping for your next evening outfit, consider a black backless dress that suits your style, fits comfortably and can be worn more than once. Because the best wardrobe purchases are the ones you actually reach for again. Similar stories for you: Banarasi, Chanderi, Bandhani or Ajrakh: 4 Indian fabrics I’m exploring I bought 2 black flared bottoms for dance workshops and would wear them again I Tried Ananya Panday’s red sequin saree look: Why it works for festivities

Ananya Panday's black dress: FAQs What did Ananya Panday wear to the Elle Beauty Awards? Ananya Panday wore a black Chanel dress from the Fall 2026 collection, featuring a dramatic open back, feather detailing and a gold body chain. Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani completed the look with black pumps and statement jewellery. How do you style a black backless dress for a party? Pair a black backless dress with statement earrings, black or metallic heels and a compact clutch. A bun or sleek ponytail can highlight the open back. Choose suitable lingerie or an adhesive support solution based on the dress's design. Which black backless dresses can you buy on Amazon India? Options to explore include backless styles from GLARE & BLAIR, TIVANTE, Aahwan and TRAQUILA. Check each listing for current prices, available sizes, fabric details and customer reviews before buying. How can you recreate Ananya Panday's backless black dress look on a budget? Choose a black dress with an open back or cut-out detail, pair it with gold-toned jewellery and finish with black heels. You can explore affordable backless dress options on Amazon India.