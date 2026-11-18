The key to investing in wedding guest wear is choosing outfits that offer versatility beyond a single occasion. Consumers should look for pieces that balance festive appeal with comfort and reusability. With wedding season around the corner, Vinay Chatlani, co-founder and CEO of Soch, shared a quick guide on choosing the right wedding outfits.

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“A well-designed kurta set, for instance, can be dressed up with statement jewellery and embellished footwear for a wedding function, or styled more simply for a family celebration or festive gathering,” highlighted Chatlani.

Similarly, sarees and dresses in elevated fabrics with subtle detailing can transition seamlessly from wedding celebrations to other social occasions. The idea is to prioritise versatile silhouettes, interesting cuts and elevated fabrics. Investing in separates that can be mixed and matched also allows consumers to create multiple looks.