From wedding invitations to festive gatherings: Here’s how to invest in occasion wear that goes beyond one-time dressing
Planning your wedding guest wardrobe? Here’s a quick guide on how to choose outfits you can rewear and restyle.
The key to investing in wedding guest wear is choosing outfits that offer versatility beyond a single occasion. Consumers should look for pieces that balance festive appeal with comfort and reusability. With wedding season around the corner, Vinay Chatlani, co-founder and CEO of Soch, shared a quick guide on choosing the right wedding outfits.
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“A well-designed kurta set, for instance, can be dressed up with statement jewellery and embellished footwear for a wedding function, or styled more simply for a family celebration or festive gathering,” highlighted Chatlani.
Similarly, sarees and dresses in elevated fabrics with subtle detailing can transition seamlessly from wedding celebrations to other social occasions. The idea is to prioritise versatile silhouettes, interesting cuts and elevated fabrics. Investing in separates that can be mixed and matched also allows consumers to create multiple looks.
What outfit styles, colours, and fabrics work best for each occasion?
According to Chatlani, wedding dressing today is becoming more seasonal, with consumers looking for outfits that reflect the mood of each celebration while allowing them to move comfortably through long festivities.
Outfits for daytime functions
For daytime functions such as haldi and mehendi, Chatlani advises styling lighter silhouettes like flowy dresses, kaftan sets, lightweight kurta sets and contemporary sharara styles. Colours such as mustard, yellow, lime, mint green and fresh floral tones complement the daytime setting. Breathable fabrics like cotton blends, lightweight georgette and chanderi are ideal for these occasions.
Outfits for evening functions
For sangeet and cocktail celebrations, guests can experiment with more contemporary silhouettes, including fusion wear dresses, statement Anarkalis and embellished suit sets. Jewel tones such as emerald green, wine, royal blue and deep purple, along with subtle metallic accents, work well for evening celebrations. Fabrics with fluid drapes, such as georgette, satin blends and lightweight silk, add an elevated feel without compromising on comfort.
Outfits for wedding and reception
For the wedding ceremony and reception, sarees, lehenga-inspired sets, elegant Anarkalis and richly detailed salwar suits remain timeless choices. Richer shades such as maroon, wine, plum, deep red and jewel tones work particularly well, while pastel shades offer a more understated alternative. Fabrics such as silk blends, jacquard, organza and georgette, complemented by embroidery or tasteful embellishments, create a more occasion-appropriate look.
Common dressing mistakes to avoid this wedding season
“One of the most common mistakes is prioritising appearance over comfort. Wedding celebrations often involve several hours of socialising, travelling and participating in different ceremonies, so choosing outfits that restrict movement or feel too heavy can take away from the experience,” said Chatlani. It is important to consider the fabric, fit and practicality of an outfit alongside its overall look.
Another mistake is treating every wedding function as an opportunity to wear heavily embellished clothing. Not every occasion calls for the same level of dressing. Daytime functions are often better suited to lighter fabrics, softer colours and relatively understated silhouettes, while evening celebrations allow more room for statement pieces and richer detailing.
“Ignoring the versatility of an outfit is another consideration. Consumers should avoid investing in pieces that can only be styled in one particular way,” said Chatlani. Choosing adaptable silhouettes, coordinating separates and pieces that can be accessorised differently makes a wedding wardrobe more functional and sustainable.
Over-accessorising can sometimes take away from the outfit itself. If the ensemble features heavy embroidery or statement detailing, it is better to keep the jewellery relatively understated. The focus should be on creating a balanced look rather than incorporating every trend into a single outfit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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