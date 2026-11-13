Farah Khan says Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu directed his own reception ceremony, brought wife Tanya to click pictures with guests
Last month, Mr Faisu shared pictures from his nikah in Madinah, marking the start of a new chapter in his personal life.
Social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, announced his wedding to Tanya, last month. The newlyweds shared dreamy pictures from the nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Instagram. Later, they also held a reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Farah Khan. Both Faisu and Tanya appeared in the latest episode of Farah's YouTube channel, where they spoke about their marriage.
What Farah said
Farah spoke to the two and shared that she had the best time at their reception. She added, “Faisu was directing the whole reception. Just like a director who takes a mic and speaks, he told everyone to stand at their places and all the A-list guests were there with their glasses. We first took pictures, who knows if there would be time later on! Then Faisu told everyone to join them and then announced to dim the lights! He was the director and actor!”
Faisu giggled and added that he did the same amount of detailing when he got married in Madinah. Faisu also added that he learnt a lot from watching Farah direct everything when she visited his house for a previous vlog. Faisu said that he was motivated after seeing her dedication and wanted to do something similar with his own vlogs.
Last month, Faisu had shared photographs from his wedding day to express gratitude for being able to get married in the holy city. Faisu wrote in the caption, “And We created you in pairs” (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words.”
He further sought blessings and prayers as he embarked on this new chapter of his life, adding, “Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen.”
Faisu rose to fame through short video platforms, and established himself as one of India's popular digital creators. He expanded his presence through music videos and television appearances, including his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
About Farah Khan’s vlog
Farah Khan's YouTube channel currently has over 3 million followers. In her vlogs, Farah visits the homes of celebrities to cook new dishes with them in their kitchens, gives viewers a tour of their homes, and indulges in fun conversations over food. Her quirky banter with her cook Dilip has become the highlight of the videos, helping him rise to social media fame. In one of the vlogs, the filmmaker also admitted to having increased Dilip’s salary since they began their YouTube journey.
Farah made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004. It starred Shah Rukh Khan and Sushmita Sen. She then directed Om Shanti Om with Shah Rukh Khan, and Tees Maar Khan with Akshay Kumar. Her last directorial was Happy New Year, which released in 2014.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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