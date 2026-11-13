Farah Khan says Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu directed his own reception ceremony, brought wife Tanya to click pictures with guests

Farah spoke to the two and shared that she had the best time at their reception. She added, “Faisu was directing the whole reception. Just like a director who takes a mic and speaks, he told everyone to stand at their places and all the A-list guests were there with their glasses. We first took pictures, who knows if there would be time later on! Then Faisu told everyone to join them and then announced to dim the lights! He was the director and actor!”

Social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, announced his wedding to Tanya, last month. The newlyweds shared dreamy pictures from the nikah ceremony in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Instagram. Later, they also held a reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Farah Khan . Both Faisu and Tanya appeared in the latest episode of Farah's YouTube channel, where they spoke about their marriage.

Faisu giggled and added that he did the same amount of detailing when he got married in Madinah. Faisu also added that he learnt a lot from watching Farah direct everything when she visited his house for a previous vlog. Faisu said that he was motivated after seeing her dedication and wanted to do something similar with his own vlogs.

Last month, Faisu had shared photographs from his wedding day to express gratitude for being able to get married in the holy city. Faisu wrote in the caption, “And We created you in pairs” (Quran 78:8) Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words.”

He further sought blessings and prayers as he embarked on this new chapter of his life, adding, “Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen.”

Faisu rose to fame through short video platforms, and established himself as one of India's popular digital creators. He expanded his presence through music videos and television appearances, including his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.