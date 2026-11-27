Nobody wakes up one day emotionally dependent . It happens in small trades. First you start saying “anything is fine” when he asks where to eat. Then you stop mentioning the cooking class you wanted to join, because it clashes with his Saturdays. Then you leave your college friends’ group chat on mute for weeks, because every reply feels like time taken from him. Each one feels like a sweet gesture. Add up a few months of them, and your life has shrunk to the size of one person. That is usually where the line sits. Attachment adds to your life. Dependence starts taking from it.

Emotional attachment is often considered an important part of healthy relationships, helping people feel connected, supported, and secure. However, there is a fine line between emotional closeness and dependency. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Coach Sangeeta Sharma, certified life coach, hypnotherapist, and author, explained the difference.

According to Sharma, being attached is normal. You miss them, you look forward to their call, a bad day feels lighter when they’re around. The trouble begins when the relationship stops being one of the things that makes you happy and becomes the only one.

A few signs worth checking in your own life: You’ve dropped things you used to enjoy. The friends, the hobby, the Sunday with your family, all pushed aside “for now.”

Your mood has a single source. A short reply and the day goes grey. A warm message and everything is fine again. You are living in the weather of the relationship.

Small decisions have become heavy. What to wear, whether to accept an invitation, which job to take. You ask “what will they think?” before you ask what you want.

Silence feels dangerous. A quiet evening or a missed call, and your mind starts writing stories about what it means.

Why does this happen? “The mind loves shortcuts. If one person makes you feel safe, calm, and wanted, your mind learns to run back to that person every single time,” said Sharma. Friends, work, routine, and self-respect get less attention because the shortcut is faster. Many of us also learned early that love had to be kept, not just received, so we stayed alert. Then when that person is busy or upset, nothing else is left to hold your mood steady.