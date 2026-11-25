“Sugar is under control. BP is normal. The reports are fine. Then why is Papa getting weaker?” Dr. G.S. Grewal, Director, Senior Care+ Programme, Pacific OneHealth Hospitals, New Delhi. (Pacific OneHealth Hospitals) more

Many families face this question but struggle to find an answer.

A parent who once climbed stairs effortlessly now holds the railing. Someone who enjoyed morning walks begins staying indoors. Sleep becomes irregular, appetite declines and conversations grow shorter. Yet routine medical reports may show little to explain the change.

The missing piece may be how well the person functions in everyday life.

India’s ageing population makes this an increasingly important healthcare concern. Government projections cited in March 2026 indicate that the number of Indians aged 60 and above is expected to rise from around 10-crore in 2011 to 23-crore by 2036, increasing their share of the population from 8.4% to 14.9%. Source: Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

The question is no longer simply how long people live, but how well they live as they age.

Ageing is about more than birthdays Chronological age tells us how old someone is. Medical assessments also consider cardiovascular risk and organ health. But another dimension deserves attention: functional age.

Can an older adult walk confidently, maintain balance, get up from a chair, sleep well, eat adequately and remain socially engaged?

A person may have diabetes or hypertension under control but still experience muscle weakness, reduced mobility, poor sleep or declining confidence. Conversely, someone living with a chronic condition may remain active and independent with appropriate management.

Senior care must therefore look beyond individual diagnoses to understand a person's overall physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

The fall that changes everything Families sometimes dismiss a minor fall as an accident or an unavoidable consequence of ageing. But falls can lead to injuries, hospitalisation, fear of movement and gradual loss of independence.

A 2026 study analysing data from India’s Longitudinal Ageing Study found that approximately 11.6% of older respondents reported a history of falls. Risk was associated with factors including functional limitations, impaired physical performance, sensory problems and depression. Source: European Geriatric Medicine

Preventing falls therefore requires more than assessing balance. Vision, hearing, muscle strength, joint health, medication, mental wellbeing and the home environment may all need consideration.

An older person who begins avoiding stairs or outdoor walks after a fall may need a structured assessment to identify risks and rebuild confidence safely.

Five pillars every family should watch Healthy ageing requires attention to five interconnected areas:

1. Mobility and balance: Difficulty walking, climbing stairs, rising from a chair or performing routine tasks deserves attention, especially when falls or unsteadiness recur.

2. Sleep and rest: Persistent insomnia, excessive daytime sleepiness or altered sleep patterns can affect energy, mood and concentration.

3. Nutrition and hydration: Poor appetite, unintended weight loss, dehydration or reduced muscle strength should not be dismissed as normal ageing.

4. Social connection: Withdrawal from family, friends and familiar activities can signal loneliness, reduced confidence or other difficulties.

5. Mental and emotional wellbeing: Persistent changes in memory, mood, motivation or behaviour may warrant assessment rather than automatic attribution to age.

Together, these domains help families look beyond blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol to assess independence and quality of life.

Why a comprehensive assessment matter? Older adults may consult different specialists for different conditions. While this is sometimes necessary, treating each problem separately can make it difficult to see how the pieces fit together.

A comprehensive geriatric assessment considers medical conditions alongside mobility, balance, nutrition, sleep, cognition, emotional wellbeing, sensory function, medication use and the ability to manage everyday activities.

It can help identify modifiable risks, guide referrals and inform an individualised care plan. The objective is not to prescribe more tests or medicines by default, but to establish what each person needs to remain as healthy, active and independent as possible.

Senior care needs a more connected approach Pacific OneHealth Hospitals is pioneering India’s specialist-led healthcare model, bridging the healthcare “missing middle” between neighbourhood clinics and tertiary hospitals through technology-enabled Centres of Excellence. The organisation has established several Centres of Excellence in its formative years.

Its Senior Care+ Programme combines geriatric care, chronic disease management and assessment of older adults’ health and functional needs. Access to internal medicine and other relevant specialties can help connect the management of existing conditions with risks that may affect mobility, independence and wellbeing.

Beyond treatment: care with dignity Good senior care requires clinical expertise and an understanding of what ageing means to each individual.

At Pacific OneHealth, Care, Compassion, Empathy and Excellence (CCEE) underpin this commitment. This means looking beyond test results, respecting older people’s preferences, listening to family concerns and striving for clinically appropriate, coordinated care.

These principles matter in practical ways: ensuring that older adults are heard, understand their treatment plans and receive support without losing sight of their wish to remain independent.

Healthcare should not simply help people live longer with disease. It should help them preserve dignity, connection and participation in life.

Don’t wait for independence to decline If a parent is falling more often, walking less confidently, losing weight, withdrawing socially or struggling with everyday activities, do not automatically assume it is simply old age.

These changes can have several causes, some of which may be addressed through appropriate medical care, rehabilitation or practical support.

The goal is not to make an older person younger. It is to help them remain safer, stronger, more connected and independent for as long as possible.

Successful ageing is measured not only by the years lived, but also by the life a person can continue to lead.

For more information, please visit: www.pacificonehealth.com

The article is written by Dr. G.S. Grewal, Director, Senior Care+ Programme, Pacific OneHealth Hospitals, New Delhi. Pacific OneHealth hospital has a total of three branches in New Delhi: one in Lajpat Nagar, one in Dwarka and one in Karol Bagh.

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The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.