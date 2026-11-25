On November 25, as we observe the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, it is also vital to think about what happens post-separation. November 25 is observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (HT Photo) more

Leaving an abusive marriage is rarely as simple as packing one's belongings and walking away. It is often the culmination of a long and difficult journey, shaped by uncertainty, emotional conflict and choices that are never easy to make. And even after finding the strength to take that step, a new set of questions emerges: What comes next? Where does one go? How does one provide for oneself and one's children?

The magnitude of the problem makes such discussions all the more crucial. Data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019–21) shows that almost 29% of women aged 18–49 who have been married experienced physical or sexual violence from their husbands. Support systems must be developed to help women get safe and reach the support and services they require to start the new chapter of their lives.

For a woman considering leaving an abusive marriage, taking that step often comes with a great deal of uncertainty, as she weighs not only the decision itself but also what lies ahead for her and her children. Financial dependence, children's well-being and custody, social expectations, housing insecurity and uncertainty about legal rights are among the key considerations. For those who have been away from the workforce, finding employment and establishing financial independence can be equally difficult. Beyond these practical concerns, rebuilding confidence and emotional well-being also requires time and support.

One of the first steps towards making this transition easier is ensuring access to safe accommodation. Shelters and rehabilitation homes provide temporary housing for women who may not be able to return to their previous living arrangements. However, their role must extend beyond providing a roof over someone's head. Medical care, counselling, legal assistance, childcare and vocational training are equally important in helping women work towards independence.

Under Mission Shakti, the ministry of women and child development has established One Stop Centres, which are also called Sakhi Centres. These centres provide vital services like medical assistance, legal help, police support, mental health counselling, etc. The rehabilitation services for the long term are offered through Shakti Sadan which includes the provision of food, lodging, health care, counselling, and vocational training.

Access to legal assistance is also very important.

Knowing one’s rights is an important part of the process of living a free life. The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 acknowledges the fact that domestic violence is not restricted to physical violence and includes emotional, verbal, sexual, and economic abuse. It provides for protection orders, monetary relief and temporary custody arrangements.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) offers free legal support to women who meet specific criteria through the state and district legal service authorities. Women can reach out to the Authority through its toll-free number, 15100. Ensuring that women are aware of these provisions will allow them to deal with legal procedures without incurring additional costs.

Achieving financial independence is important for women’s long-term rehabilitation.

While immediate protection and temporary shelter are required, long-term rehabilitation also requires access to job opportunities. For example, the National Rural Livelihood Mission seems to be an ideal agency for assisting women in achieving economic independence, as it promotes self-help groups and employment.

Business organisations can also take action and create labour skill development programs for women. Such projects can help women gain practical knowledge needed to find a job.

It is also very important to ensure emotional support for women who are looking towards new opportunities. Professional counsellors, peer-support groups, and non-governmental agencies can assist in creating a secure environment for women to express themselves. For mothers, their children must continue their education, child-care services are affordable, and the family has a stable place to stay.

In fact, the success of any rehabilitation initiative should be assessed not just by the immediately available social assistance, but also by the possibility of the clients to obtain permanent accommodation, find employment, secure financial independence and ensure safe living conditions for their children.

India has developed several institutional mechanisms to help women. By increasing awareness, improving collaboration between government structures and civil society organisations, and developing long-term rehabilitation programmes, these mechanisms could be made much more useful in helping women.

Leaving an abusive marriage should not mean embarking on another difficult journey but should signify the start of a new life filled with dignity, safety and independence.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rashi Mehta, founder and chair, Iron Lady Foundation, co-founder and vice president, Rahi Systems, and founder and trustee, Ashoka University and Plaksha University.