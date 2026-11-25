The November 19 Shenzhen trilateral between the US, China and Russia reflects an attempt to compartmentalise strategic competition. Their joint declaration identified cooperation on refined petroleum supplies, nuclear risk reduction and United Nations reform. Washington seeks diplomatic flexibility, Beijing reinforces its centrality in global governance, and Moscow seeks to overcome diplomatic isolation. Shenzhen Summit (AFP)

While Shenzhen does not establish a new international order, it demonstrates that strategic competitors can cooperate selectively where their interests converge. India's multi-alignment strategy has benefited from great-power competition through discounted energy supplies, diversified defence procurement and technological partnerships. Greater coordination among these powers could alter the conditions under which India secures such advantages.

Reduced geopolitical tensions could stabilise commodity markets and ease diplomatic pressures. However, coordination on refined petroleum supplies could affect India's export competitiveness, while exclusive discussions on institutional reform and nuclear security could limit its influence over decisions with wider strategic consequences.

Multipolarity does not necessarily democratise international relations. The concentration of economic, technological and military capabilities among a few countries can perpetuate existing power hierarchies even within a multipolar system.

Despite India's economic expansion, technological dependencies, limited fiscal capacity and relatively low per capita GDP constrain its ability to independently counter such concentration. Rather than establishing a competing geopolitical bloc, India should aggregate influence through issue-based coalitions.

Japan, Australia, France, Indonesia and Brazil have divergent security commitments and foreign policy priorities. Nevertheless, they share interests in diversified supply chains, energy security, technological access and resilience against economic coercion. Cooperation need not require geopolitical alignment.

India must complement diplomatic flexibility with alternative sources of capital, technology, markets and industrial capabilities. Strategic autonomy depends not merely on the freedom to choose partners but on the availability of credible alternatives.

India's imports from China increased from $65.21 billion in FY2020–21 to $131.63 billion in FY2025–26, while its bilateral merchandise trade deficit reached $112.16 billion. India's concentrated dependence on Chinese manufacturing, American technological ecosystems and Russian military supplies creates vulnerabilities that diplomatic diversification alone cannot offset.

New Delhi must move from diplomatic diversification to productive and technological diversification. Critical mineral partnerships with Australia should incorporate joint processing facilities and long-term supply agreements. Cooperation with Japan should prioritise joint research, technology licensing and domestic component manufacturing, while engagement with Southeast Asia should integrate Indian firms into regional production networks.

The India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor and Supply Chain Resilience Initiative provide institutional foundations for such cooperation. However, financing constraints, regulatory fragmentation and implementation delays limit their strategic value. Multilateral financial guarantees, private investment and commercially viable project structures must underpin their implementation.

Given its fiscal constraints, India should avoid replicating China's capital-intensive overseas engagement model. It should instead leverage its comparative advantages in pharmaceuticals, information technology and digital public infrastructure. India accounts for approximately 20% of global generic medicine supplies by volume. Long-term pharmaceutical procurement partnerships, regulatory cooperation and interoperable digital payment systems could create durable economic interdependencies.

India's domestic market, skilled workforce and manufacturing potential offer partner countries opportunities to diversify production and reduce concentrated dependencies. Such reciprocal economic interests could sustain cooperation beyond changes in political leadership.

The concentration of power is particularly visible in international financial governance. India holds approximately 2.63% of IMF voting power, compared with 16.49% for the US and 6.08% for China. Participation in BRICS, Quad and the G20 provides India with access to competing strategic networks but cannot substitute for representative global institutions.

New Delhi must translate its existing support for broader Security Council representation into coordinated negotiating positions with the African Union and Latin American countries. Africa's 54 UN member States remain without permanent representation on the Security Council.

Given the requirement for existing permanent members to ratify UN Charter amendments, comprehensive Security Council reform faces considerable political resistance. India should simultaneously pursue more achievable reforms in multilateral development finance, IMF quota allocation and institutional representation. Coordinated negotiating positions around specific reforms would carry greater weight than declarations supporting multilateralism.

According to SIPRI, India accounted for 8.3% of global major arms imports during 2020–24. Russia's share of India's imports declined from 72% in 2010–14 to 36% in 2020–24, reflecting diversification but continued foreign dependence.

India's domestic defence production reached approximately ₹1.51 lakh crore in FY2024–25, with exports reaching ₹23,622 crore. However, higher domestic production does not necessarily translate into indigenous technological ownership. Dependence on imported critical components, foreign intellectual property and external maintenance support can constrain operational independence.

India should prioritise co-development, negotiated intellectual property rights, domestic component manufacturing and independent maintenance capabilities. Defence procurement agreements must increasingly secure long-term technological capabilities rather than merely diversify equipment suppliers.

India's strategic autonomy should ultimately be measured through reduced supply-chain vulnerabilities, indigenous technological capabilities, commercially sustainable partnerships and stronger institutional bargaining power. The objective after Shenzhen is not to secure India's admission into an exclusive great-power arrangement but to raise the economic and political costs of excluding other countries from international decision-making.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Janvi Singhi, senior research fellow, IndiaForth, Hyderabad.