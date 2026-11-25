Kohima, Nagaland's image as a safe haven for women is a "confronting myth" that needs to be challenged, MLA and advisor for industries and commerce Hekani Jakhalu Kense said on Wednesday, calling for zero tolerance towards gender-based violence and collective action to protect women and girls. Nagaland’s image as safe haven for women a 'confronting myth', says MLA Hekani more

Addressing a state-level programme marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women here, Jakhalu said harassment, domestic violence and abuse had become normalised in society, making it difficult for survivors to seek justice.

"Till today, we have normalised harassment. Till today, we have normalised violence. Till today, we have normalised abuses against women and children. But now, we have to start normalising that violence against women has zero tolerance in our state," she said.

Questioning the reliability of favourable statistics on women's safety in Nagaland, she said underreporting, social stigma and the tendency to treat domestic violence as a private family matter often concealed the actual extent of abuse.

Citing the global estimate that one in three women experience violence during their lifetime, Jakhalu said if the same proportion were applied to Nagaland's assumed population of 20 lakh, nearly three lakh women could potentially experience violence during their lifetime. She clarified that the figure was illustrative and not based on an actual state-level survey.

Jakhalu said survivors frequently remain silent due to fear of retaliation, financial dependence, social stigma, concern for their children and lack of trust in institutions.

She criticised the tendency to question victims about their actions or delay in reporting rather than holding perpetrators accountable.

Highlighting the seriousness of domestic violence, she said abuse often continues behind closed doors while families and communities hesitate to intervene.

She warned that pressure to preserve family honour and the stigma attached to divorce further trap women in abusive relationships.

Calling for a stronger societal response, she urged the Church to stop prioritising family unity at the cost of women's wellbeing and asked civil society organisations to make women's safety a sustained priority rather than responding only after major incidents.

She also called for stricter enforcement of laws, more women's shelters, crisis centres and legal aid services, urging all government departments to give the issue greater priority.

Jakhalu said the responsibility of ending gender-based violence could not be left to the Social Welfare Department and women's organisations alone, stressing that churches, tribal bodies, civil society, men and young people must actively participate.

"Men must challenge the culture of toxic masculinity rather than perpetuate it," she said, adding that Nagaland must first acknowledge the problem before meaningful change could take place.

Delivering the keynote address, Social Welfare secretary Limawabang Jamir said Sakhi-One Stop Centres in Nagaland had handled 2,121 cases of gender-based violence from their inception in 2016 up to October 2026, while Women Helpline 181 had attended to 3,568 cases involving gender-based violence and information-seeking calls.

He acknowledged the dedicated service of the One Stop Centre teams in Dimapur and Kohima, which completed 10 years of service, and encouraged students to promote digital safety, peer awareness and reporting of gender-based violence.

The programme also marked the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, Nayi Chetna 5.0 and three Gender Resource Centres at Dhansiripar, Jalukie and Chamator RD blocks under the Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

An awareness video and a special anniversary edition commemorating 10 years of the Sakhi-One Stop Centres and Women Helpline 181 were also released.

Nagaland State Commission for Women chairperson W. Nginyeih Konyak, in her concluding remarks, called for a shift from awareness programmes to concrete action in homes, educational institutions and communities.

She stressed the importance of legal awareness, women's financial independence and stronger coordination among institutions to ensure survivor-centred support.

The programme was jointly organised by Mission Shakti under the Department of Social Welfare, Nagaland State Commission for Women and Nagaland State Rural Livelihoods Mission under the theme, "Unite to End Violence against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.