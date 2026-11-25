A harrowing video shows a man and his dog being swept into the ocean by powerful waves during a king tide in Oregon, US. Both managed to escape the surf and reach safety without suffering any injuries, police said. Both the man and the dog managed to reach safety without suffering any injuries. (Facebook/Cannon Beach Police Department) more

The Cannon Beach Police Department shared the video on Facebook on Tuesday, showing the man and his leashed dog being caught in a sudden surge of water near Ecola Creek. The incident took place hours after the man had been warned by police to stay off the beach due to dangerous surf conditions, SFGATE reported.

According to the police department, an officer spotted the man driving on the beach just south of Tolovana Wayside at around 8:50 am. When stopped, the man said he wanted to get a closer look at the king tide. The officer warned him about the dangerous conditions and issued him a citation for driving on the ocean shore.

However, at around 10:30 am, police and firefighters were dispatched to the Ecola Creek area following reports that a man and his dog had been swept into the surf.

Footage captured by a bystander shows the dog being pulled into the water first as its owner stands nearby holding the leash. As the waves surge towards them, the man is forced to let go of the leash and attempts to hold on to a staircase. However, powerful waves eventually sweep him into the ocean as well.