Her accessories were equally restrained. Rather than adding a statement necklace to the open neckline, she opted for a statement ring and kept the rest of the jewellery minimal. Soft, side-parted waves, defined eyes and muted lips completed the look. The result was eveningwear that felt dressed up without looking overly ceremonial.

She wore it with a fitted, sleeveless black blouse featuring a V-shaped neckline. The matching blouse keeps the overall colour palette uninterrupted, allowing the embroidery to stand out. Wamiqa left the pallu open over one shoulder, letting it fall towards the floor and showcasing the detailing along its length.

The actor wore a sheer black saree from Shanti Banaras, styled by Mohit Rai. The drape features small metallic motifs scattered across the fabric, with more intricate embroidery concentrated along the hem and pallu. The contrast between the transparent sections and the denser embroidered detailing gives the saree texture without making it look visually crowded.

There is a certain temptation to bring out the heaviest jewellery you own whenever a wedding invitation or evening celebration comes along. But sometimes, the outfit itself does all the talking. Wamiqa Gabbi recently made a case for exactly that in a sheer black saree featuring delicate metallic embroidery, a matching sleeveless blouse and minimal accessories. Instead of relying on an elaborate necklace or layers of jewellery, the actor let the saree's detailing and fluid drape take centre stage. Her look is a useful reminder that dressing up does not always mean adding more. Here's how to take inspiration from it.

Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

1. Let the saree's embroidery be the statement If your saree already has intricate embroidery, you don't necessarily need to add more visual elements through accessories. Wamiqa's black saree has metallic motifs across the body and heavier detailing towards the hem and pallu. That distribution gives the fabric enough interest on its own.

When shopping for a similar saree, look for one with concentrated embroidery rather than embellishment covering every inch of the fabric. A sheer base with metallic threadwork, delicate sequins or tonal embroidery can create a more balanced finish.

This is particularly useful if you prefer occasionwear that looks elegant rather than excessively ornate.

2. Choose a blouse that complements the drape A blouse can completely change how a saree looks. Wamiqa chose a fitted, sleeveless black blouse with a V-shaped neckline, keeping the silhouette clean and allowing the sheer pallu to remain visible.

You can recreate the combination with a sleeveless blouse, a simple V-neck design or a well-fitted square-neck blouse. If you prefer more coverage, a short-sleeved blouse can work just as well.

The important thing is to consider the saree's transparency and embellishment before selecting the blouse. If the drape is heavily embroidered, a simpler blouse can provide balance. If the saree is relatively plain, you can experiment with textured fabric, a statement neckline or subtle detailing on the sleeves.

3. Don't automatically add a heavy necklace One of the most useful styling lessons from Wamiqa's look is knowing when to skip a necklace. Her blouse has an open neckline, but instead of filling that space with a large piece of jewellery, she lets the saree and blouse create the visual interest.

If you're wearing a similarly detailed black saree, try statement earrings or a cocktail ring instead. You could also choose delicate drop earrings and a slim bracelet for a more understated finish.

If you love necklaces, a fine chain or a small pendant can work, provided it doesn't compete with the embroidery around the neckline.

4. Experiment with an open pallu A sheer saree can look particularly beautiful when the pallu is allowed to fall freely. Wamiqa wears hers open over one shoulder, making the transparency and metallic detailing visible rather than concealing them in a tightly arranged drape.

For a similar effect, secure the pallu neatly at the shoulder and allow it to fall in a clean line. Make sure the pleats and blouse are comfortably secured so that the drape stays in place while you move around.

If you prefer a more structured look, you can also pin the pallu in a neat, narrow pleat. The choice depends on how much of the saree's detailing you want to show.

5. Keep the hair and makeup balanced With a statement saree, beauty styling doesn't have to be elaborate. Wamiqa wore her hair in loose, side-parted waves, while defined eyes and a muted lip colour completed the look.

For a similar outfit, soft waves, a sleek low bun or a neat side-parted hairstyle can all work. If the blouse has an interesting neckline, an updo can also help draw attention to it.

For makeup, you could choose softly defined eyes, a natural-looking base and nude or muted rose lips. Alternatively, a classic red lip can create a striking contrast against black. The trick is to choose one focal point rather than making the eyes, lips and accessories compete for attention.

6. Where can you wear a sheer black saree? A black saree with metallic embroidery is a versatile option for evening celebrations, cocktail parties, wedding receptions and festive dinners. Its colour makes it easy to accessorise, while the sheer fabric and embroidery give it enough occasionwear appeal.

For a cocktail evening, pair it with metallic heels and a statement ring. For a wedding reception, you could introduce more elaborate earrings or a dressier blouse. If you want to keep the outfit understated, stick to a matching blouse and minimal jewellery, just as Wamiqa did.

One practical detail to remember is the lining and drape. With sheer sarees, make sure the petticoat or underskirt offers the coverage you want, and check that the blouse fits comfortably before the event. A beautiful saree should also be easy to move around in.

Wamiqa Gabbi's look is a reminder that a black saree doesn't need layers of jewellery or excessive embellishment to make an impression. Sometimes, a thoughtful blouse, a beautifully detailed drape and a few carefully chosen accessories are all you need.