The bathroom is one of the spaces I often save makeover ideas for on my Pinterest board. The reason? I want it to reflect my personal style just as much as the other rooms in my home. From changing the wall paint to adding functional elements, the idea is to make the space feel both stylish and practical. This shift is also redefining the idea of luxury in contemporary homes. Instead of relying solely on expensive marble or ornate fittings, modern bathroom design is embracing thoughtful details, expressive materials and technology that enhances everyday convenience. Bathroom makeover ideas (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

According to Vinay Jain, founder and managing director of GADOTT, the future of bathroom design lies in creating spaces that balance visual appeal with functionality. Here are five trends shaping contemporary bathroom interiors.

1. Rich, earthy colours are replacing all-white bathrooms The conventional all-white bathroom is gradually making way for more expressive colour palettes. Shades such as forest green, muted blue, terracotta, warm beige and earthy brown are finding their place in contemporary bathroom interiors. These colours add depth and character without overwhelming the space. Homeowners can introduce them through statement basins, textured tiles, vanity units or accent walls. Pairing earthy shades with natural stone, wood and softer neutral tones can further create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

2. Warm metallic finishes bring understated luxury Metallic finishes are emerging as an important element in contemporary bathroom aesthetics. Brushed brass, champagne gold, bronze and rose gold are being incorporated into faucets, shower fittings, handles and bathroom accessories. Unlike highly polished surfaces, brushed and matte finishes offer a more subtle appearance. They also complement natural stone, marble and darker colour palettes, making them suitable for both contemporary and classic interiors.

However, consistency is important when incorporating metallic elements. Coordinating the finishes of faucets, shower fittings and other accessories can help create a cohesive look without making the bathroom appear overly decorative.

3. Sculptural fixtures become statement pieces Bathroom fixtures are increasingly being viewed as design elements rather than purely functional necessities. Curved basins, freestanding bathtubs, geometric faucets, fluted surfaces and organically shaped mirrors are adding visual interest to modern bathrooms. Floating vanities and freestanding basins are also gaining attention, particularly in spaces where homeowners want to create a sense of openness.

Even smaller details, such as the look of a faucet or the shape of a showerhead, can influence the overall appearance of the interior design. Choosing fixtures with different designs or forms can help create a bathroom that feels thoughtfully designed without requiring excessive decoration.

4. Smart bathroom features make everyday routines easier Technology is becoming an increasingly important part of bathroom design, with convenience taking priority over complicated features. Sensor-operated faucets, smart showers with temperature controls, intelligent toilets, anti-fog mirrors and touchless flushing systems are making everyday routines more comfortable.

Water-efficient fixtures are another important consideration, allowing homeowners to balance convenience with responsible water consumption. The key is to integrate technology seamlessly into the overall design. Smart features should enhance the bathroom experience without compromising its aesthetics or making the space unnecessarily complicated.

5. Personal wellness influences bathroom interiors The growing emphasis on wellness is also influencing how bathrooms are designed. Homeowners are increasingly looking at ways to recreate a spa-like experience within their homes. Rain showers, layered lighting, comfortable bathing areas and thoughtfully planned layouts are becoming important considerations in home design. Natural materials, warm lighting and uncluttered surfaces can further contribute to a calming environment.