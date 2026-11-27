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Want to give your home a stylish makeover? Start with these statement lights
Searching for lights for home decor? Explore these stylish picks that not just enlighten your space but give your home a makeover without the major makeover.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Glowave™ Modern Gold Finish Luxury Crystal Flower LED Bedside Pendant Hanging Light Ceiling Lamp Light Fixture - Trichromatic | Warm White, White, Natural White | (844-1P Flower)View Details
₹2,355
JACKAL Modern LED Wall Sconce Light Fixture, Light Vanity Lamp in Brushed Gold Finish, Indoor Wall Mount for Bathroom/Bedroom/Living Room – Warm White Lighting – 2-Year Warranty Included (7 Led)View Details
₹2,699
Lamp master 3 Crystal Wave Pendant Light | Modern Acrylic Chandelier with Antique Gold Finish | Elegant Wave Design Hanging Light for Living Room, Bedroom, Dining Room, Restaurants Ceiling LampView Details
₹2,184
Jobtical Boho Light Fixtures Ceiling Mount, Mini Rattan Chandelier Light Fixture with Dimmable LED Bulb, Hand Woven Ceiling Light Fixtures Flush Mount for Hallway Bedroom Kitchen Entryway Living RoomView Details
₹13,130
3 Light Bathroom Light Fixtures Black Vanity Light Over Mirror Modern Farmhouse Wall Lighting Sconces Rustic Industrial Wall Lamp for Bathroom, Bedroom, Living Room E26 Socket with Glass ShadeView Details
₹8,965
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Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.