Pancreatic cancer is often not picked up in the early stages, as its symptoms are very much like the symptoms of common digestive problems (acidity, indigestion, stomach pain, etc.). In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, chairman at Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster, Manipal Hospitals, highlighted when stomach discomfort is more than just acidity, tips for prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and more. Also Read | Can winter dryness begin before winter? Dermatologist explains why your skin needs pre-season preparation According to Dr Surender, the pancreas is a small organ situated deep in the abdomen, behind the stomach, and its job is to help digest food and regulate blood sugar. He further explained that, because it is a deep-seated organ, a tumour growing in it can be very difficult to detect in its early stages. “It's only when the symptoms become obvious that the disease is likely to be diagnosed, and by that stage it may well be too late,” he added.

The pancreas is a small organ situated deep in the abdomen, behind the stomach.

When stomach discomfort is more than just acidity Stomach problems are common and usually go away within a week, but if they are persistent and changes or discomfort in other body parts or organs appear, it is serious, Dr Surender stressed. He explained, “Pancreatic cancer can produce several warning signs which at first may appear to have nothing to do with one another. These include ongoing pain in the upper abdomen (which can radiate to the back), unexplained weight loss, and a reduced appetite.” “Some individuals will also have digestive problems because of the pancreas failing to secrete sufficient enzymes to break down food. This can lead to the formation of greasy, pale or difficult-to-flush stools,” he added. Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) can also be a warning sign, Dr Surender stressed. “It can occur when a tumour blocks the bile duct, leading to a build-up of bilirubin in the body. This may be accompanied by dark urine and itchy skin.”

Pancreatic cancer can produce several warning signs which at first may appear to have nothing to do with one another. (Johns Hopkins Medicine)

Pancreatic cancer can also be associated with the sudden onset or exacerbation of diabetes, according to him. Lastly, he noted that these symptoms don't necessarily indicate cancer. If, however, they persist, worsen, or occur for no apparent reason, it is clearly appropriate to seek medical advice rather than simply resorting to home remedies or antacid medication. Tips for prevention Dr Surender also shared a few key tips for pancreatic cancer prevention that one should remember: Avoid tobacco: Smoking is a major preventable risk factor for pancreatic cancer, so quitting smoking can help reduce the risk.

Smoking is a major preventable risk factor for pancreatic cancer, so quitting smoking can help reduce the risk. Maintain a healthy weight: Aim to keep your weight within a healthy range through balanced eating and regular physical activity.

Aim to keep your weight within a healthy range through balanced eating and regular physical activity. Limit alcohol consumption: Avoid excessive alcohol intake, as heavy drinking can contribute to chronic inflammation of the pancreas.

Avoid excessive alcohol intake, as heavy drinking can contribute to chronic inflammation of the pancreas. Follow a balanced diet: Include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other nutrient-rich foods, while limiting processed and red meat.

When doctors suspect pancreatic cancer, the approach is to do a combination of blood tests and imaging.

Stay physically active: Regular exercise, such as a brisk 30-minute walk on most days, can support overall health and healthy weight management.

Regular exercise, such as a brisk 30-minute walk on most days, can support overall health and healthy weight management. Manage diabetes and understand your family history: Keep blood sugar levels well controlled and consult a doctor if you have a strong family history of pancreatic cancer, as further assessment may be recommended. Diagnosis and treatment When doctors suspect pancreatic cancer, the approach is to do a combination of blood tests and imaging, according to Dr Surender. He further suggested blood tests which can be used to assess liver function and to look for other abnormalities. “A tumour marker, CA 19-9, may also be checked. That marker by itself is not diagnostic of pancreatic cancer. Imaging studies (CT scan, MRI, ultrasound) may be used to identify a lesion and to determine if the disease has spread,” Dr Surender added. “In some cases, an endoscopic ultrasound will be used. This involves passing a thin, flexible tube with a camera and an ultrasound probe down the mouth into the gut to obtain very detailed images of the pancreas. If necessary, a small tissue sample can be taken for examination under the microscope (this is known as a biopsy), which can help confirm the diagnosis.”

Surgery may be the best route to long-term survival in the right patient.