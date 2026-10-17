Prahaar box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi film stays steady, crosses ₹5 crore

Prahaar box office collection day 2: Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is out in theatres. The film captures the journey of a prosecutor whose work in some of the country’s most significant criminal cases, particularly with his work in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, has made him a prominent figure in India’s pursuit of justice. Prahaar box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao in a still from Prahaar.

Starring Rajkummar Rao as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, Prahaar is directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in pivotal roles.

Prahaar box office update The film had a slow start at the box office, opening at ₹2.35 crore. Prahaar saw a slight growth on Saturday, collecting ₹3.15 crore. This brings the total India net collection to ₹5.50 crore.

Prahaar is facing stiff competition from several new releases this week, including Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli, Rajinikanth's big release Jailer 2 and Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali. Prahaar has opened much lower to Rajkummar's earlier films. His biggest opener remains Stree 2, which collected ₹51.80 crore on its opening day in 2024.