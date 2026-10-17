Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam's mythological film collects ₹3 crore, fails to surpass Article 370 opening day haul

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Ahead of Dussehra, a number of new Hindi films have been released this Friday. One of them is the Yami Gautam and Adinath Kothare-starrer Nayyi Navelli. The mythological drama saw a slow start at the box office, facing heat from other releases like Prahaar, Jailer 2 and Ranabaali. (Also read: Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao's film collects ₹2.35 crore; fails to beat Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhool Chuk Maaf) Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1: Yami Gautam in a still from the film.

Nayyi Navelli box office report Nayyi Navelli brings a fantasy entertainer to the big screen, where folklore meets unexpected twists, quirky characters and larger-than-life entertainment. The latest update from Sacnilk states that the film has collected ₹3.25 crore. All eyes are on how the film performs over the next two days to manage a good opening weekend haul.

Nayyi Navelli has performed better than Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar, which collected ₹2.35 crore on its opening day. However, the film failed to beat the opening day haul of Yami's 2024 release Article 370, which had managed ₹5.90 crore.

All about Nayyi Navelli Set in Meerut, it revolves around a man who accuses his bhabhi (played by Yami) of being a witch, even while her husband and in-laws are fond of her. One day, her husband transforms into a monster, and we are told that it is all linked to Kaal Sheel, a mysterious stone dating back to the Treta Yuga. What follows is a heavy blend of mythology with humour.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Pratiek Pachori in pivotal roles. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film features music by G V Prakash Kumar.