Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao's film collects ₹2.35 crore; fails to beat Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhool Chuk Maaf
Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao's film has opened to a lukewarm response. It is based on the life of veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam.
Rajkummar Rao’s latest outing, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. The courtroom drama, based on the life of veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and the trial that led to the hanging of Ajmal Kasab, was released in theatres on Friday. Here’s a look at the film’s opening-day performance.
Prahaar box office collection day 1
According to the trade website Sacnilk, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story opened with ₹2.35 crore in net collections in India, while its gross collection stood at ₹2.77 crore. The film had 4,133 shows across the country and recorded an average occupancy of 13% throughout the day. In terms of worldwide collections, the film grossed ₹0.75 Cr, pushing its total worldwide gross to ₹3.52 Cr.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), the film had 615 shows, with an average occupancy of 10%. Mumbai recorded 411 shows and 20% occupancy, while Ahmedabad had 283 shows with an average occupancy of 7%.
Prahaar among the lowest openers of Rajkummar Rao’s career
With an opening-day collection of ₹2.35 crore, Prahaar ranks among the lower openers of Rajkummar Rao’s career. His biggest opener remains Stree 2, which collected ₹51.80 crore on its opening day in 2024.
The film has surpassed the opening-day collections of Srikanth and Badhaai Do, which earned ₹2.25 crore and ₹1.65 crore, respectively. However, it failed to match the openings of several other Rajkummar's films, including Roohi ( ₹2.90 crore), Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video ( ₹5.50 crore), Mr & Mrs Mahi ( ₹6.75 crore) and Bhool Chuk Maaf ( ₹7 crore).
Prahaar review
Hindustan Times’ Rishabh Suri gave the film three stars. In his review, he wrote, “Overall, Prahaar has a story that should have been difficult to look away from, yet it occasionally tests your patience with its own digressions. The 26/11 attack remains one of the darkest scars on our nation's memory. A film about Ujjwal Nikam had the opportunity to capture the fight for justice with the emotional weight it deserved. Instead, it gets caught between a courtroom drama and a family saga, losing some of its grip on both in the process. And yet, there is enough here to keep the film from becoming a missed opportunity altogether."
About Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story
Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is a courtroom drama based on the life and career of Ujjwal Nikam, the veteran public prosecutor. He played a key role in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist captured during the 26/11 terror attacks, who was later convicted and hanged.
The film stars Rajkummar Rao as Nikam. It is directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.