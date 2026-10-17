Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao's film collects ₹2.35 crore; fails to beat Mr and Mrs Mahi, Bhool Chuk Maaf

Rajkummar Rao’s latest outing, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. The courtroom drama, based on the life of veteran public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and the trial that led to the hanging of Ajmal Kasab, was released in theatres on Friday. Here’s a look at the film’s opening-day performance. Prahaar box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao's film has earned ₹2.35 crore.

Prahaar box office collection day 1 According to the trade website Sacnilk, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story opened with ₹2.35 crore in net collections in India, while its gross collection stood at ₹2.77 crore. The film had 4,133 shows across the country and recorded an average occupancy of 13% throughout the day. In terms of worldwide collections, the film grossed ₹0.75 Cr, pushing its total worldwide gross to ₹3.52 Cr.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), the film had 615 shows, with an average occupancy of 10%. Mumbai recorded 411 shows and 20% occupancy, while Ahmedabad had 283 shows with an average occupancy of 7%.

Prahaar among the lowest openers of Rajkummar Rao’s career With an opening-day collection of ₹2.35 crore, Prahaar ranks among the lower openers of Rajkummar Rao’s career. His biggest opener remains Stree 2, which collected ₹51.80 crore on its opening day in 2024.

The film has surpassed the opening-day collections of Srikanth and Badhaai Do, which earned ₹2.25 crore and ₹1.65 crore, respectively. However, it failed to match the openings of several other Rajkummar's films, including Roohi ( ₹2.90 crore), Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video ( ₹5.50 crore), Mr & Mrs Mahi ( ₹6.75 crore) and Bhool Chuk Maaf ( ₹7 crore).