‘Who is this Rajkummar Rao?’ Ujjwal Nikam didn’t know who the actor was before Prahaar
Ujjwal Nikam initially did not know who Rajkummar Rao was when the actor was cast to portray him in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam.
Rajkummar Rao’s next film is the highly anticipated Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, based on the life of Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. During a recent interaction, Nikam revealed that he did not know who Rajkummar Rao was when the film's director Avinash Arun first suggested the actor’s name to play him on the big screen.
Ujjwal Nikam didn’t know who Rajkummar Rao was
Speaking to NDTV, Ujjwal Nikam shared that when Avinash Arun informed him that Rajkummar Rao would play his role in Prahaar, he immediately asked him one question: “Avinash ji, who is this Rajkummar?”
Avinash then told Nikam about Rajkummar Rao’s career and his performances. After hearing the director praise Rajkummar, Nikam visited the film’s set one day to watch the shoot. He was impressed after seeing the actor perform and meeting him in person.
“He is down-to-earth and simple. He doesn't have that star tantrum. He's a real actor,” Nikam said while praising Rajkummar during the interview. He also complimented the director for choosing the right actor to portray him on screen.
Rajkummar, meanwhile, has said that he did not spend time with Nikam before the shoot and instead watched his videos to prepare for the role.
Ujjwal Nikam’s condition before agreeing to Prahaar
In another interaction with India Today, Nikam shared the conditions he had put before the makers before allowing them to make a film about a significant phase of his career and life. He said he wanted the story to remain grounded in reality, without glorifying any of the people involved in the legal proceedings.
He said, “My first condition was that there should be no glorification of any character, including myself. I also told them to use real names of all the characters who had participated in this legal proceeding and the makers took no objection certificate from the concerned people, including the judge, Mr Madan Laxmandas Tahaliyani.”
About Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam
Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam is an upcoming courtroom drama produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam.The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Marathi actor Lalit Prabhakar, who plays Ajmal Kasab. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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