‘Who is this Rajkummar Rao?’ Ujjwal Nikam didn’t know who the actor was before Prahaar

Rajkummar Rao’s next film is the highly anticipated Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, based on the life of Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. During a recent interaction, Nikam revealed that he did not know who Rajkummar Rao was when the film's director Avinash Arun first suggested the actor’s name to play him on the big screen. Rajkummar Rao plays former public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Ujjwal Nikam didn’t know who Rajkummar Rao was Speaking to NDTV, Ujjwal Nikam shared that when Avinash Arun informed him that Rajkummar Rao would play his role in Prahaar, he immediately asked him one question: “Avinash ji, who is this Rajkummar?”

Avinash then told Nikam about Rajkummar Rao’s career and his performances. After hearing the director praise Rajkummar, Nikam visited the film’s set one day to watch the shoot. He was impressed after seeing the actor perform and meeting him in person.

“He is down-to-earth and simple. He doesn't have that star tantrum. He's a real actor,” Nikam said while praising Rajkummar during the interview. He also complimented the director for choosing the right actor to portray him on screen.

Rajkummar, meanwhile, has said that he did not spend time with Nikam before the shoot and instead watched his videos to prepare for the role.