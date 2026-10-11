Ujjwal Nikam reveals conditions he put before makers of Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: ‘Use real names, no glorification’

Rajkummar Rao's next film, the much-awaited Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story, is based on the life of Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. During a recent interaction, Nikam revealed the condition he had set before agreeing to let the makers adapt one of the most significant chapters of his career and life for the big screen. Rajkummar Rao plays lead role in Prahaar.

'There should be no glorification' Speaking to India Today, Nikam said, "My first condition was that there should be no glorification of any character, including myself. I also told them to use real names of all the characters who had participated in this legal proceeding and the makers took no objection certificate from the concerned people, including the judge, Mr Madan Laxmandas Tahaliyani."

Madan Laxmandas Tahaliyani delivered the trial court judgment sentencing Ajmal Kasab to death on May 6, 2010.

'Rajkummar Rao lived like Ujjwal Nikam' Praising Rajkummar Rao for his dedication to portraying him on screen, Nikam said, "Let me praise Rajkumaar Rao. He lived like Ujjwal Nigam. He would emphatically forcefully say points of the submission, he brought in that same josh otherwise Rajkummar is a very silent and soft person. So, I was shocked when I saw the trailer and other things, the other lawyers asked me whether Raj was moving along with me, I said no."

During the same conversation, Rajkummar revealed that he had not met Nikam before filming because the lawyer was busy. Instead, the actor watched videos of Nikam's courtroom arguments to prepare for the role.