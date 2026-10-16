Jailer 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Rajinikanth film powers through on Saturday, crosses ₹80 crore so far

Jailer 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): A Rajinikanth release in any case is a cause for celebration for his fans. The huge hype surrounding the release of Jailer 2 made sure that the Rajinikanth film scored a record-breaking opening at the box office. The film is now looking to hold on to that momentum in the first weekend, as it eyes to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of Saturday itself. Jailer 2 box office collection day 2 (updated live): Rajinikanth returns in the much-anticipated sequel.

Jailer 2 box office report On release day, Jailer earned ₹59.70 crore net at the domestic box office across 15,887 shows. Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10, five days before release. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. By the end of October 14 (Wednesday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹80 crore worldwide. For opening day in India alone, the film sold 18 lakh tickets in pre-sales, grossing ₹37 crore.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has collected ₹22 crore by 6 PM on Saturday. This brings the total India net to ₹81.70 crore so far. Can the film cross ₹100 crore by the end of the day? It still remains to be seen.

Rajinikanth's last release, Coolie, had managed to collect ₹53.50 crore net in India on day 2 of its release, taking the total collection to ₹108 crore.