Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat crosses 1 billion views; Tamannaah Bhatia is thankful for the love, shares BTS clips from shoot

In the first clip, Tamannaah was seen checking a scene on the monitor, along with choreographer Vijay Ganguly and the other members of the crew. Vijay said that the shot looks very nice, but they can also try another take, to which Tamannaah playfully replied, “Nooo!” In the second clip, Tamannaah was seen with the other actors as she shot for a take, and then moved back to see if it was done well.

Tamannaah shared clips from the shoot of the hit track and wrote in the caption, “From 1st view to 1 Billion Views! Thank you for all the love.”

Tamannaah Bhatia's dance sequence in Aaj Ki Raat is considered one of the strongest selling points of the horror-comedy Stree 2. The song, which previously garnered over 500 million views, has now crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. Tamannaah is on cloud nine over the special milestone for her song and took to Instagram on Friday to thank fans.

About Aaj Ki Raat The song Stree 2 is a sensual dance number featuring Tamannaah. The song, a seductive medley, talks about a woman urging her lover to only watch her from afar and not touch her. The song and music video, featuring Tamannaah, were both popular. It was sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sachin-Jigar composed the music.

Stree 2 is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. It earned ₹900 crore, and was among the biggest hits of 2024.

About Tamannaah's upcoming film Tamannaah is gearing up for her upcoming film VVAN: Force of the Forest. Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film will also star Sidharth Malhotra.

Set in the dense, mythical heartlands of Central India, VVAN is rooted in Indian folklore and promises a gripping cinematic experience filled with ancient legends, hidden temples, and secrets buried deep within nature. The film is set to release on May 15.