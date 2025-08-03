Tamannaah Bhatia says moms tell her their toddlers only eat while watching Aaj Ki Raat: ‘Kaunse lyrics samajh aayenge’

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia talked about her choice of films and songs, adding that they need to have an impact on or influence her audience's lives. In an interview with The Lallantop, Tamannaah said that her projects can't be something that she only does for a living. She said, "so be it", if a child has to watch her song while eating their food. Tamannaah Bhatia in a still from her famous song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2.

Tamannaah talks about toddlers watching Aaj Ki Raat

When the host asked which song she was talking about, Tamannaah replied that it was Aaj Ki Raat, her dance number from Stree 2. She said, "I can't tell you the number of mothers that have called me up and said, 'My child will eat food only if he hears Aaj Ki Raat'. Because bacche apne diaper mein aise aise hil rahe hote hai (moves side to side)."

Tamannaah says babies don't remember lyrics

When the host said that, this raised concern about the mothers, Tamannaah added, "Mummyo ka concern hai ki bacche khana kha rahe hai ya nahi? Priorities hote hai. Ek aadh saal mein unko kaunse lyrics samajh mein aayenge (Mothers' concerns are whether their kids are eating properly or not. There are priorities. What lyrics will they understand at the age of one)? There is music. We forget films, we remember the songs. It's the fact."

About Aaj Ki Raat

The song Stree 2 was a sensual dance number featuring Tamannaah. The song, a seductive medley, talks about a woman urging her lover to only watch her from afar and not touch her. The song and music video, featuring Tamannaah, were both popular.

Stree 2 is a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. It earned ₹900 crore, and was among the biggest hits of 2024.

About Tamannaah's upcoming film

Tamannaah is gearing up for her upcoming film VVAN: Force of the Forest. Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film will also star Sidharth Malhotra.

Set in the dense, mythical heartlands of Central India, VVAN is rooted in Indian folklore and promises a gripping cinematic experience filled with ancient legends, hidden temples, and secrets buried deep within nature. The film is set to release on May 15, next year.