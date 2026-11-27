Arya Bendkhale never felt pretty growing up. “I was super thin, dusky, and the tallest girl in my class,” says the 27-year-old from Raigad in Maharashtra. Her classmates even had a nickname for her: Bombay Duck, after the thin, long, not-very-pretty fish. Those bullies probably choked on a fishbone when Bendkhale, at 5’ 11”, began modelling for Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Kenzo and H&M, in 2019. She’s walked at the Milan, Paris and London fashion weeks. And outside of India, she’s found new eyes, new appreciation. “On the streets of Milan and Paris, people stop me to say I’m beautiful,” she says. “On shoots, I get so many compliments on my skin tone and my hair.”

Nandana Vinodkumar was among the four Indian models who walked the Chanel 2027 show at Paris. (INSTAGRAM/@WANTMANAGEMENT)

Another model, Rimjhim Pal, is going through a similar reckoning. Growing up in Bhopal, all she heard from relatives were comments about how tall she was. “They wondered how I would ever find a groom,” Pal, 21, recalls. This year, every bit of her 5 feet and 11 inches made their international modelling debut with Burc Akyol at Paris Fashion Week. Bhumika Arora from Karnal, Haryana, knows what this is like too. The model tried breaking into the Indian fashion industry in her early 20s, but it didn’t go well. “People thought I was too tall and skinny,” she says of her 5’11” frame and 22-inch waist. Her doe eyes, full lips and sharp, angular features didn’t fit into the world of lehenga shoots and bridal campaigns. So she took her chances abroad in 2014. Paris, it turned out, was rather more enthusiastic.

This year, Ravleen Varghese became the first South Indian woman to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway. (ANIMA CREATIVE MANAGEMENT, INSTAGRAM/@ANIMACREATIVES)

There’s a pattern here. The attributes that India overlooks or outright dismisses are turning out to be sought after on some of the world’s biggest runways. Brown faces – expressive eyes, dark lashes and brows, sharp cheekbones, full lips – are filling up fashion shows in Europe. They’re reminding India that there’s more than one definition of pretty. And unlike the first wave of the 1990s (and the only one anyone remembers, really) the models are not from our big cities. Local produce Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel Spring/Summer 2027 show was mostly slip dresses, sharp tailoring and frothy chiffon. The models, however, were a bit of everything: Statuesque light-skinned women; blonde, blue-eyed doll-like faces; gleaming Black skins with high foreheads. And there was Bhavitha Mandava, 26, 5’9”, dusky and sharp-jawed, from Hyderabad, but discovered on the NYC subway, modelling deconstructed menswear. And Nandana Vinodkumar, 5’10”, lithe, wide-eyed and full-lipped, in a white dress layered with jewellery. And Mona Bhujel, 22, 5’10”, with long black hair and North-Eastern features, in a sheer dark black top and skirt. At the same show was an OG, Lakshmi Menon, who has been in international campaigns for more than 20 years, in a white satin and pistachio-green ensemble.

Bhumika Arora says she’s often mistaken for a Brazilian. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

On social media, they called it the Indian takeover. Where is the lie? In 2024, there were zero Indian models walking major international shows. By Milan Fashion Week 2026, there were 11 male models of Indian ethnicity. At the Victoria’s Secret Show this year, India’s Ravleen Varghese, the British-Indian Neelam Gill, Indian-Dominican Luna Yohannan, and the Sri-Lankan Elina Gunawardena all repped Brown beauty. Bendkhale says it’s probably because so much of India is online, with faces – conventional and otherwise – splashed all over social media. “Brands want models of different backgrounds and appearances, because they receive a lot of backlash when they aren’t inclusive,” she says. There’s more to it than that.

Rimjhim Pal made her international modelling debut with Burc Akyol at Paris Fashion Week.

Fair trade Indian models have walked international runways since the 1990s. But when Lakshmi Menon, Padma Lakshmi and Madhu Sapre broke into the global scene, little changed for India. Bhumika Arora, from Karnal, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2014, remembers being the only Indian at all the casting calls. That’s changed now. Indian women are recognised, appreciated, and actively sought. Male models such as Yug Devalia, Abby Prakash and Aryan Acharya walked for Dior and Rick Owens in 2026. Of course, there’s economics involved. International brands are realising India is a rich, young market for fashion, says Bendkhale. “Arab, Asian and African countries are all buying their products. Naturally, brands want to include people from these communities and countries as well.”

Model Deepak Gupta went viral for his Reel documenting his journey to becoming a Louis Vuitton model. (INSTAGRAM/@THEDEEPAKGUPTA1)

But there’s one big difference between the OGs and the new crop of international Indian models. The look is Indian in a way that few Indians tend to appreciate. When Ujjwala Raut became the first Indian model to front a campaign for Yves Saint Laurent, in 2003, the media compared her to the Somali-American supermodel Iman. She was often mistaken for a Brazilian, another plus, given that Gisele Bundchen was queen of that era. Raut recalls Tom Ford telling her that she could pass off as someone from many different nationalities. In contrast, the new crop demonstrates South Asia’s distinctive features, eyes, colour, bone structure that locals might dismiss as ordinary – call Bombay Duck even – but are beautiful in their own right. “Brands today want Indian features that are natural and raw. Our golden skin makes us stand out from Europeans and people from other countries,” says Pal, who is from Bhopal and made her Paris Fashion Week debut last year.

Yug Devalia walked for Dior this year. (INSTAGRAM/@YUGDEVALIA)

And faces from small towns – ones not tweezed, bleached or starved into a mainstream Indian idea of beauty – are doing well. Bhoomi Yadav, who walked for Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 show is from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Sushma Choudhary, who made her international debut for the label Litkovska in Paris, is from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. Pretty relatable Cameron Diaz walked off the runway and into Hollywood in the 1990s. Rebecca Romijn has been both fashion showstopper and Mystique in the OG X-Men films. Cara Delevingne and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have had Autumn/Winter campaigns and summer blockbusters. Hoyeon Jung landed a part in Squid Game after a successful runway spell. But Bollywood has a type. Actors must be as light-skinned as Kareena Kapoor, have Alia Bhatt’s pout, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s eyes (and everything else!) and Katrina Kaif’s curves. Pal believes that she’s unlikely to have a fashion or film career in India, because she doesn’t fit the filmi template. And she doesn’t smile. “My resting-serious face doesn’t always work for Indian designers.”

Bhoomi Yadav walked for Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. (CHANEL)

Arora says that skin discolouration and dark circles “are often treated as flaws in Indian modelling.” All through the 2010s, Indian designers put East-European models in bridal saris, and wedding shararas on their billboards and the runway. “I remember thinking: This is my country, and I look like the people here, yet we don’t get any value,” she says. Deepak Gupta from Mumbai went viral this year for documenting his journey, from being told he could never model for Louis Vuitton, to walking at Paris Fashion Week for the brand. The response reflects how India sees both beauty and success: “If he can become a model, so can most people in India,” read one derisive comment under his Reel. It’s taking a while for Indians to see their own features as extraordinary.

Sushma Choudhary, from Rajasthan, made her international debut at Paris Fashion Week 2026.