Count down to midnight. Flex your scrolling thumb. Do eye exercises so as to dart quickly across the screen when Black Friday discount season stretches to Cyber Monday and beyond. This is the time of the year when we’re considering a 25-eyeshadow palette – humanly impossible to finish, but OMG 80% off! Or the Buy One Get Six deal on T-shirts as if we were walking around barechested all this time. We’ve grown wise to online sales tricks. Surely IRL store shopping will be easier? Turns out, retail shops are getting smarter about selling too. Here’s the new seduction routine. Mind the QR code.

Stores now have curated spaces that make you imagine how you might live with what is on sale. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Old trick: Lip balms, batteries and impulse grabs stocked at the payment counter. New trick: Easter eggs stocked throughout the store. The counter is no longer the only place to discover something new. Cross-category placement makes shoppers feel like they’ve found a hidden deal, chanced on something they didn’t come looking for, or at the very least, noticed an item they otherwise would not have. The shuffle seems to be working, says Prasad R, visiting faculty at the HITS Executive MBA, School of Management. He has worked with brands such as Shoppers Stop, Mothercare and Crossword and says that with the new trick “someone shopping for a shirt may well consider a belt or a fragrance displayed nearby or a parent who walks in for a stroller might just discover a baby-food brand.” They’re all learning from Walmart Canada, which prominently displayed signs at the end of every aisle, to steer shoppers towards grocery, beauty, home-care and pet products that were in other parts of their huge shops. Sales in some categories rose by up to 65% and new-to-brand customers by up to 43%.

Broadway stores host events to draw people in. (INSTAGRAM/@EXPERIENCEBROADWAY)

Old trick: Bright lights, endless shelves and displays showcasing every last thing. New trick: Curated spaces that help you imagine how you might live with what is on sale. A design store today might incorporate a café, a bookstore, an exhibition space, and host talks and workshops. It means people who walk in for a latte might chance upon ceramic pans displayed under soft light, mimicking their dream kitchen. Or see matchy-matchy pyjama sets for their girl gang on the way to a romantasy book launch. “Furniture and homeware are no longer necessarily displayed as isolated products,” says Kamna Malik, founder of Krsp, a cultural and curatorial agency. “They are placed in carefully composed interiors that tell a story about materials, craftsmanship and a particular way of living.” At Objectry’s first Delhi store, there’s a workshop, a display gallery and a showroom, all fluidly separated by movable partitions and modular pieces. At Broadway’s new store at Pune’s Kopa Mall, there’s a dopamine room designed to help shoppers unwind. Because seeing so many things to buy can sometimes be overwhelming, particularly if you CAN afford it all.

At Converse’s flagship store, shoppers can customise sneakers.

Old trick: Free samples, little tastings, spritzes of scent. New trick: Smart mirrors, virtual try-ons, customisation stations and DIY combos. Who among us hasn’t stood at a perfume counter, sniffed our wrist and pretended to know? By the third spray, everything smells the same. Even lipsticks, swatched on the arm, aren’t much help – particularly with the assistant hovering expectantly. So, tech is trying to help. Stores now have smart mirrors that show how an outfit looks on your body, or how a lip colour looks in soft sunlight.

In Azorte’s trial rooms, screens suggest clothes and accessories to go with your outfit. (INSTAGRAM/@AZORTESTORE)

“Personalisation can strengthen the perceived value of an object and make the purchase feel more considered,” says Malik. At Converse’s flagship store at Phoenix Mall of Asia in Bengaluru, customers can add patches and artwork on some sneaker models. At the Azorte store, the fitting room has RFID sensors that know which garment is being tried on, and offer help with alternative sizing and fits. The same screen suggests accessories to go with the outfit, and the lighting can be switched from warm to cool.

Objectry’s Delhi store has a gallery and a place to gather. (INSTAGRAM/@OBJECTRY)

Old trick: A sale sign promising a known product at a known price. New trick: Blind boxes, advent calendars, limited-run releases and surprise trinkets. Across Asia, blind-box marketing has drawn young people to toy and gift stores. Starbucks Malaysia sold limited-edition Bearista keychains in sealed boxes, with a few rare designs hidden among the common ones. McDonald’s put Pokémon cards in Happy Meals so the best ones depended on luck of the draw. Sephora packed its minis into mystery beauty bags and turned a freebie into something people lined up to buy. The bonus: All that unboxing content.

Miniso stores in India sell plushies and keychains in blind boxes. (INSTAGRAM/@ANAMFINDS)