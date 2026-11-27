“The DMK remains firm on both these positions today and will continue to do so. There is no change in this position, and there is no question of compromise,” he said in a post on X.

Stalin said the DMK stood firm on two demands: that Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats remain at 7.18% even if the total number of constituencies is increased, and that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, be frozen for another 25 years.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Friday said there was no change in the party’s stance on delimitation, reiterating that it would not compromise on the state’s share of parliamentary representation.

His remarks came a day after the government said a special sitting of Parliament would be held beginning November 30, fuelling speculation that the Centre was looking to reintroduce a Constitution amendment bill and a delimitation bill to roll out the women’s quota, which failed to garner the required support earlier this year.

Stalin said the DMK was the first in the country to raise its voice against the possible consequences of delimitation, and that Chennai hosted the first meeting of national leaders demanding fair delimitation.

“Neither the speculations being circulated in the media nor the wails of backstabbers can shake our resolve. The shameless and ungrateful lot who abandoned their principles for positions of power must realise this,” he said.

Earlier, leaders of the DMK, which has 22 members in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha, had indicated that they might back the bill if written assurances of a proportional increase in the state’s Lok Sabha strength were given.

“If the wording of the bill has changed, we will certainly be open to supporting it. We will meet tomorrow or soon after and decide our course of action,” a senior DMK leader told HT on condition of anonymity.

The DMK was once a close ally of the Congress, but the relationship turned bitter after the Congress ditched the Dravidian party and backed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to form the Tamil Nadu government after the Assembly elections this summer.