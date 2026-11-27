Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP–SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday refused to comment on the delimitation bill, saying she had not seen it and questioning how she could comment without reviewing it. She said theirs is a disciplined party and that when they receive the agenda of Parliament’s special sitting, Amol Kolhe, their leader, will issue a whip. NCP–SP leader Supriya Sule. “I do not know that. I do not know anything,” she said when asked about Union home minister Amit Shah’s statement that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cannot stop the passage of the delimitation bill. Sule refused to comment on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s softened stance on delimitation, which indicated they would support it if it were fair. “You will have to ask the DMK,” she said. “If you have to take an exam, you must do your homework. You will have to study history, geography, physics. I do not know how I will speak until I get the exam paper [agenda]. I have not even received the syllabus. I can only speak after I get the syllabus.”

Deep Dive What conditions has Supriya Sule set for NCP-SP support for the delimitation bill? Why is delimitation linked to women’s reservation in the proposed bills? What does delimitation change, and why is the proposed exercise disputed?

The comments came amid speculation that the NCP-SP, a key constituent of the opposition bloc, could support the government on a Constitution amendment and the delimitation bills to roll out women’s quota that did not get the required support earlier this year.