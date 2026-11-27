When the collective voice of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others present on the stage echoed with the words ‘We, the people of India’ at the Constitution Gaurav Diwas program organized at Lok Bhavan, these were not merely four words. These four words embodied the entire spirit of the Constitution. They served as a reminder that the Constitution is not the gift of any political party, government or establishment of power, but a pledge that the people of India gave to themselves, with the values of democracy, equality, justice and fraternity at its core, writes Sudhir J. Kumar, the Editor of Wild Life Today. Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar placed ‘Educate’ first because education is the key that unlocks every lock of social slavery. Yogi government has translated this very philosophy into practice in Uttar Pradesh. (Ravi Prakash) more

The sentiment behind Yogi government's observance of Constitution Gaurav Diwas in Uttar Pradesh is an effort to establish this constitutional consciousness in public life. Education for all, rule of law, access to government schemes without discrimination, access to justice for the deprived and awareness among citizens of their duties alongside their rights are practical manifestations of this constitutional spirit.

Alongside the program at Lok Bhavan, another significant picture emerged from Uttar Pradesh. Students from 1.33 lakh council schools across the state, numbering 1.42 crore, participated in Constitution Day programs. Children and teachers collectively recited the Preamble and learned about the glorious journey of making the Constitution, the members of the Constituent Assembly, and their contributions through creative activities. The collective recitation of ‘We, the people of India’ by nearly one and a half crore children proves that the Constitution is becoming part of the new generation's consciousness. In a country where children begin to know the makers of the Constitution by name, the roots of democracy grow deeper. Reading the Preamble of Constitution is meaningful because it speaks of bringing justice, liberty, equality and fraternity into our lives and education is the foundation of all four. Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar placed ‘Educate’ first because education is the key that unlocks every lock of social slavery. Yogi government has translated this very philosophy into practice in Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly one and a half crore children in Uttar Pradesh depend on government schools. Under the earlier system, primary and upper primary schools were scattered. Some lacked teachers, while others lacked buildings. Yogi government found a solution to this fragmented system in composite schools. In 2017-18, there were 225 composite schools in the state, which increased to 24,605 in 2025-26. These schools provide free education from Balvatika to Class VIII within a single campus. Children no longer have to travel to another distant school to continue to the next class, reducing the risk of their education being discontinued midway. For the children of laborers and farmers, this is the direct implementation of Article 21-A.

However, the spirit of Constitution resides not in buildings but in teachers. A state that does not respect its teachers cannot provide quality education to its children. The issue of Shikshamitras has remained an open wound in the state for years. In February 2026, Chief Minister announced in the Legislative Assembly that from April, Shikshamitras would receive an honorarium of Rs. 18,000 and Anudeshaks Rs. 17,000, whereas Shikshamitras previously received Rs. 3,000. This is not merely an increase in honorarium but a restoration of dignity to the families whose livelihoods depend on these schools. Arrangements such as cashless medical treatment of up to ₹5 lakh for teachers, regular training and Manav Sampada Portal indicate that teachers here are regarded not merely as employees but as partners in nation-building. Initiatives such as Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have transformed the appearance of council schools.

Against this ideological backdrop, we must fearlessly acknowledge a bitter truth. For several decades after Independence, particularly Congress and political forces such as Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh spoke vociferously about the Constitution. They even raised slogans while holding copies of it in their hands, but they never connected the Constitution with the comprehensive spirit of rights and duties. For them, Constitution was merely an election slogan and a discourse for securing vote banks. For decades, they told the common people and the youth what rights they should demand from the system, but never explained what their duties as citizens were alongside those rights. They told parents what the government would provide, but maintained deliberate silence on what they should contribute to society and the nation. The most devastating impact of this one-sided politics fell on our education system and the most deprived sections of society. School walls continued to crumble, children continued to drop out and the Preamble of the Constitution remained merely a faded picture hanging on a wall.

The greatest ideological victory of the Yogi government lies in the fact that it has not only spoken about rights but has also made the Fundamental Duties enshrined in Article 51A of the Constitution an integral part of education. Today, children in schools are not only taught what they will receive but are also told what they must contribute to the nation. Loyalty towards the country, protection of public property and the integrity of the nation are no longer merely textbook concepts but are becoming part of their conduct. The launch of Dr. BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana at Lok Bhavan on Constitution Day is also a step in this direction. Under this scheme, Ambedkar statue sites in districts will be beautified. This is not merely a tribute to a great personality but, through the maker of the Constitution, a tribute to the entire Constitution. Previous governments sowed anarchy under the guise of rights and forgot duties. Yogi government has not only provided rights but has also imparted a sense of duty. The collective recitation of the Preamble of the Constitution by children across UP on Constitution Day is, in a way, an effort to make them aware of their sense of duty.