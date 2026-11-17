Ali Fazal is set to take on another international project. The actor has joined the cast of a five-part series based on E.M. Forster's classic novel A Passage to India. He will star alongside Tim Mison and Fiona Shaw, while veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is also part of the project. The series will be directed by Richie Mehta, best known for the Emmy-winning crime drama Delhi Crime, and will be shot in India. Ali Fazal is set to take on another international project. The actor has joined the cast of a five-part series based on E.M. Forster's classic novel A Passage to India. (Sunil Khandare)

Ali Fazal, Naseeruddin Shah and Fiona Shaw's roles in A Passage to India According to the outlet, the series will be set in the 1920s and follows Aziz (Fazal), a local doctor who has spent years caring for others and who sets out to convince his Indian friends that real friendship with the British can survive colonial rule. His hopes start to come apart after an unexplained episode at the Marabar Caves, which leaves him accused of assault. The scandal stirs up violent feelings and builds to a trial that grips the public. As the case plays out, the lives of everyone involved are upended, and Aziz and those closest to him begin to grasp how deeply colonisation has shaped them.

Tim Mison will play the role of an elusive teacher who becomes close to Aziz. BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw is Moore, a woman who has led a varied life and who comes to India to see her son Ronny and set up a match between him and Adela. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is also a part of the lead cast. According to Variety, Naseeruddin plays the role of Godbole, who teaches alongside Fielding at his college and offers spiritual grounding as the crisis deepens.

Shahana Goswami is Amrit Rao, Aziz’s barrister, who has just become India’s first woman lawyer. Danish Hussain plays Hamidullah, Aziz’s uncle and closest friend, who doubts the cross-cultural bonds Aziz believes in.