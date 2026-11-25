According to the website of Gaden Phodrang, the Trust is dedicated to preserving and upholding the institution of the Dalai Lama and his spiritual work, while advancing his humanitarian vision.
The website states that the Trust also supports His Holiness's core commitments: promoting human values, fostering interfaith harmony, preserving Tibetan culture and identity, protecting the environment, and encouraging a deeper appreciation of ancient Indian wisdom.
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Home/India News/Centre Allots Bungalow To Dalai Lama In Lutyens’ Delhi