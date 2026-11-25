His remarks came amid tensions in Bangladesh, where the country's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humayun Kobir, earlier said that former Prime Minister and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina would only be allowed to return to the country as a prisoner, in handcuffs and under strict surveillance.

Speaking to reporters in Bhatpara, he made a controversial remark about Bangladesh on Tuesday, saying, "We will take Bangladesh by December 16th. Enough is enough; there are no more excuses regarding Bangladesh. We will certainly take revenge for the way Hindus have been killed in Bangladesh; there is no doubt about that."

West Bengal minister Arjun Singh has claimed that the country would take over Bangladesh by December 16 and that the killings of Hindus in the neighbouring country would be "avenged".

Can Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh on December 16 as an ordinary passenger?

Can Sheikh Hasina return to Bangladesh on December 16 as an ordinary passenger?

Kobir reportedly made the remarks while addressing journalists after briefing foreign diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka. Dismissing Hasina's reported plan to return to Bangladesh from India on December 16, coinciding with the country's Victory Day celebrations, he said, "Desire and reality are two different things."

"The reality is that a terrorist will never be allowed to return except through extradition... She is not a regular commercial passenger. She can only be brought back in handcuffs and under strict surveillance," The Business Standard quoted Kobir as saying.

Earlier, Hasina's spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, had informed Reuters that the former Prime Minister intended to travel from Delhi to Dhaka on December 16 aboard Bangladesh's national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

In an official communication, Ali said that Hasina had sought arrangements from the Dhaka administration for her return journey. "Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," Ali said, according to Reuters.

Separately, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam reportedly described Hasina's demand for a state aircraft to facilitate her return as "nothing but madness".

Meanwhile, A Bangladeshi minister had informed Reuters on Sunday that Hasina faced immediate arrest and imprisonment if she returned, noting that no formal talks had taken place with India regarding the dispatch of a plane for her travel.

Hasina, who led Bangladesh as prime minister from 2009 until 2024, arrived in India on August 5, 2024, in the wake of a student-led agitation over public sector job quotas that escalated into a nationwide uprising against her Awami League administration.

She was later handed a death sentence in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal over charges of crimes against humanity linked to the suppression of protesters, allegations that Hasina has denied.

Hasina initially declared her wish to return to Bangladesh at a virtual media briefing in August this year and has repeated those plans during several subsequent interviews. Earlier this month, she also applied for a new passport and national identity card through legal representatives in the United Kingdom.

Dhaka has made repeated requests to India for her extradition, while New Delhi has maintained that the matter is under examination.