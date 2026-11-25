Malappuram , Keralam will increase women's representation in the police force to 30 per cent through phased recruitment, while introducing reforms to improve the efficiency of the Crime Branch and Vigilance wings, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has said. Keralam to increase women's representation in police force to 30 per cent: Minister Chennithala more

In future recruitments, women will be inducted in a 7:3 ratio, following a Cabinet decision to enhance their representation in the force, he said.

Women officers were performing well in crime detection and anti-drug operations, Chennithala said after inaugurating the newly constructed Malappuram Crime Branch unit office here on Tuesday.

At present, women officers serve as Station House Officers in 63 police stations across the state, he said.

The home minister said appointments to the Crime Branch and Vigilance wings are now being made purely on merit, with officers having an aptitude for investigation selected through a special examination.

The examination was devised in consultation with the Director General of Police and the Additional DGP , he said, adding that these specialised wings were not meant to accommodate officers who were sidelined due to workload in the regular police force.

The Crime Branch is currently handling 2,763 important cases, including 321 registered during 2026 alone. The department's priority was to complete investigations within a stipulated timeframe, he said.

Chennithala said 'Operation Toofan', launched to curb the spread of narcotic drugs in the state, has been a major success, with criminal cases witnessing a 35 per cent decline following its implementation.

As part of the drive, 17,351 cases had been registered and 16,593 people arrested so far, he said, particularly appreciating the Manjeri and Malappuram police teams for recently travelling to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and seizing 15 kg of MDMA.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine , commonly known as ecstasy or molly, is a banned psychoactive substance.

He said the anti-drug operation had helped bring down criminal cases by 35 per cent in six months compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

On addressing staff shortages and excessive workload at police stations, the minister said the government was considering deploying a fixed percentage of personnel from Armed Reserve camps and police battalions to police stations.

He also said steps were being taken to construct new buildings for police stations in Malappuram district that were functioning from rented premises, including those at Karipur, Edavanna, Edakkara, Pothukallu and Mankada.

Under the 'My Police Station' project, 90 per cent of police stations in the state had shifted to new buildings, which had been renovated with a uniform design and colour scheme, he said.

A dedicated software system had also been introduced to monitor, in real time, FIR registrations and serious crimes such as murder, robbery and missing-person cases, through a dashboard at the home minister's office.

The state had additionally secured ₹100 crore from the Centre for police modernisation, while 70 per cent of old vehicles piled up in front of police stations had already been removed, he said.

Announcing a further initiative, Chennithala said the old vehicles parked in front of the Malappuram police station would be cleared, and the space would be handed over to the municipality for beautification.

He said investigations into crimes, including murder cases, were progressing in a manner that would enable the police to identify offenders and bring them to justice, irrespective of how much time had elapsed since the offence.

The new Malappuram Crime Branch office building was constructed at ₹3.20 crore under the 2024-25 annual plan. Spread over 9,140 square feet, the two-storey facility has been built near the Malappuram police station to accommodate the unit, which was earlier functioning from two separate buildings.

The modern facility includes an investigation room, rooms for the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendents of Police, a conference hall, Circle Inspector rooms, an administration office and other amenities, according to officials.

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