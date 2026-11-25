The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to direct the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, holding that its closure following the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack was a policy decision taken in the interest of citizens. The Delhi HC was hearing a petition seeking the reopening of the corridor, which allows Sikh pilgrims visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan more

A bench of acting chief justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said there was “no reason to interfere with the government’s decision”, while leaving it to the authorities to consider a representation seeking the corridor’s reopening.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Paardarshita Public Welfare Foundation, which sought the reopening of the corridor to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan. The plea said the shrine holds deep religious significance for the Sikh community and sought the restoration of the pilgrimage route.

The bench noted that the Centre had decided to suspend the corridor from May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed. It held that the decision was taken “keeping the interests of citizens in mind and was a matter of government policy”.

The court also noted that the petitioner’s representation seeking the corridor’s reopening was pending before the authorities and expressed hope that they would consider it.

“With the aforesaid liberty, the petition stands disposed of,” the bench said.

The Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on November 9, 2019, to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. It provides visa-free access to Indian pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, where the founder of Sikhism spent the last 18 years of his life.

The corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Narowal district. It was suspended on May 7, 2025, amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent military action under Operation Sindoor. The suspension remains in place.

The Centre reiterated its position on July 31, 2026, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, saying it had received representations from Sikh religious groups and organisations seeking the corridor’s reopening. However, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said the prevailing security situation compelled the government to keep the corridor suspended.