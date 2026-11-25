"A moment of immense pride! India wins the Best National Pavilion – Visitors’ Lion at the Venice Art Biennale, the Olympics of the art world. The honour, decided through votes by visitors from across the globe, is a remarkable recognition of India’s growing cultural influence. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India’s cultural and artistic heritage is receiving renewed global recognition, while contemporary Indian creativity is finding its rightful place on the world stage." Culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted on X.

The awards were based on "preferences expressed by the public through votes cast by visitors to the 61st International art exhibition," which ran from May 9 to November 22, the Venice Biennale management announced on November 25.

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The awards were based on "preferences expressed by the public through votes cast by visitors to the 61st International art exhibition," which ran from May 9 to November 22. ( Gajendra Singh Shekhawat/X/Representative Image)

India won the Visitors’ Lion for the Best National Pavilion at the recently-concluded 61st Venice Art Biennale in Italy , from among a 100 national participants.

The Union ministry of culture and tourism partnered with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and Serendipity Arts to present India's national pavilion under the curatorial theme, "Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home".

Curated by Amin Jaffer, the pavilion features the works of five artists — Alwar Balasubramaniam, Ranjani Shettar, Sumakshi Singh, Skarma Sonam Tashi and Asim Waqif — unusual for a national pavilion that typically features only one or two artists.

All five Indian artists, who hail from different parts of the country, worked across a range of materials to create large-scale installations based on Jaffer’s curatorial prompt.

"This global recognition is a testament to the talent of new-age Indian artists and the vibrancy of our contemporary art scene. It celebrates how India’s timeless artistic traditions can find powerful contemporary expression and resonate with audiences across the world. This honour will inspire generations of Indian artists to engage with the world with greater confidence and creativity," the minister added.

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Unlike previous years, when the awards were decided by a jury, this year's Lion Awards were decided by public votes after the jury resigned en masse at the very start of the Biennale.

In a statement released days before the Biennale was slated to open, the five-member jury refused to consider any national pavilion or artist "whose leaders are currently charged with crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court", in an apparent reference to Israel and Russian pavilions.

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The Biennale management subsequently announced that this edition will dispense with the Lions and Silver awards, and only award a national pavilion and a participant based on votes cast by visitors to the two exhibition areas of the Biennale.

Over 714,015 visitors attended the Biennale, the website stated in a press release.