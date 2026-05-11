Glimpses from India at Venice Biennale

From suspended botanical shapes that dip and crest to an installation recalling Ladakh’s precipitous landscape, from soil of Tamil Nadu accidentally marked by the footprints of its tiny creatures, to embroidered facades depicting a now-demolished home of Partition refugees in New Delhi, and a cavernous scaffolding made voluminous by reed and screwpine weaves lashed onto bamboo and cane. (L-R) Ranjani Shettar, Asim Waqif, Sumakshi Singh, Skarma Sonam Tashi, Dr Amin Jaffer (curator) and Alwar Balasubramaniam. (JOE HABBEN)

These large works occupy the Isolotto warehouse in the Arsenale, the India Pavilion at the 61st International Art exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia (Venice Biennale), which opened to the public on May 9. The pavilion was inaugurated by the Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in the presence of the culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal, and India’s ambassador to Italy Vani Rao, last week (on May 6). The Union ministry of culture and tourism partnered with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and Serendipity Arts to present the pavilion. The last time India was officially invited was in 2011; the festival itself first took place in Venice in Italy in 1895.

Curated by Amin Jaffer, the pavilion features the works of five artists — Alwar Balasubramaniam, Ranjani Shettar, Sumakshi Singh, Skarma Sonam Tashi and Asim Waqif — unusual for a national pavilion that typically features only one or two artists. All five Indian artists, who hail from different parts of the country, worked across a range of materials to create large-scale installations based on Jaffer’s curatorial prompt, “geographies of distance: remembering home.”

The framework provided by the biennale’s curator Koyo Kouoh, who passed away last May, was titled, “In minor keys”. “An exhibition tuned into the minor keys [is] an exhibition that invites listening to the persistent signals of earth and life, connecting to soul frequencies. (...) The 61st edition of the Biennale Arte is grounded in a deep belief in artists as the vital interpreters of the social and psychic condition and catalysts of new relations and possibilities,” her curatorial note, released two weeks after her death, stated.

“I reflected deeply on the title, which refers to the notes on the piano keyboard which are elegiac and tender. Since my early academic career I have been interested in notions of home, domestic comfort and identity, driven by my own circumstances as an Indian born to a family outside the country for many generations, but with a strong sense of Indian identity. In developing a concept for the pavilion that reflected the Biennale’s overall theme, I returned to the question of home. The experience of India’s rapid urban transformation — through sustained demographic and economic growth accompanied by a technological boom — made me reflect on the yearning for home as it used to be. This is no doubt because I have been revisiting towns and cities in India whose redevelopment has entirely renewed them, rendering them difficult to recognise,” said Jaffer.

“There were a few criteria in our selection of the artists. We wanted to showcase a mix of emerging artists as well as established ones, with different levels of exposure to the international market. Tashi, for instance, is absolutely unknown but can be a sensation in the future. Some are slightly more exposed like Sumakshi and Bala. The second criterion is that we wanted to completely cover the diversity of the country, as well as the different materials that represent local craftsmanship and livelihoods,” said Aggarwal.

Here’s a look at the five artists of the national pavilion:

Sumakshi Singh: Permanent Address

The Delhi-based artist, who works across mediums from paint to threadwork, revisits her grandparents’ home, which once stood on 33 Link Road in New Delhi, in her latest installation at the India pavilion. The home, which her grandparents began to stay in after they came to India as post-Partition refugees, was central to Singh’s childhood. “They built it by 1950-52. It was our family home for over 74 years till it was demolished two years ago. It was where my mother was born and where my grandfather died. It’s the home where all my cousins were married off from. It’s every single summer holiday, winter holiday, sleepover, meal, important occasion — everything happened around this house, which was our anchor.”

Before the house came down, Singh returned and measured it, noting down every crack on the wall and broken fragment of brick. She recorded the texture of peeling walls, the size of the hinges and bolts. Then she got to work. She recreated these walls and doors in life-size dimensions, albeit in embroidered panels held suspended over thin steel frames measured with precision down to the “quarter of a millimeter.”

Singh, who worked with a team of four embroiderers to make these panels over soluble fabric, wanted the installation to be immersive, “where people would walk through architectural fragments of a broken home”, “a home that you can’t inhabit any longer, whose walls don’t support you, and which you can’t enter. It’s fugitive, and subtle. It’s a home that only lives within me, held by memory,” Singh said.

“This work, I feel, echoes a very common human longing, which is a desire to belong to a place that sometimes may no longer exist,” Singh said.

“Sumakshi Singh’s project to reconstruct in thread and embroidery her demolished family house in Delhi struck a deep chord in me; in a way the work hits at the heart of the pavilion. Emotive and significant culturally – given the importance of India as a textile-producing economy – I found it to be contemporary while being deeply grounded in Indian tradition,” Jaffer added.

Skarma Sonam Tashi: Echoes of Home

Tashi, who grew up in a small village in Kargil called Sapi, still recalls his childhood with precision — the fields, the cows, the scraggy landscape. At the age of five, however, he was sent off to Leh, which had better schools. Since then, he has only travelled further and further away from his village home — first to Santiniketan, where he completed his Masters in Fine Arts, and then to Delhi, where he found work, and now to Venice, where his installation forms one of five artworks in the national pavilion.