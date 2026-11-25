Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) doctors performed 412 free, sight-restoring surgeries at a surgical eye camp at Military Hospital, Meerut, under Operation Drishti, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. The surgeries were performed by a team from Army Hospital (Research & Referral) (HT) more

The surgeries were performed by a team from Army Hospital (Research & Referral), led by Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who is spearheading Operation Drishti, a series of large-scale surgical eye camps aimed at bringing advanced eye care to remote and underserved regions. The camp was organised under the aegis of Lucknow-based HQ Surya Command.

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“The five-day camp, which concluded on November 25, brought a ‘new lease of light’ to people across the region, including 197 underprivileged civilians, who underwent surgeries for cataract, glaucoma, vitreo-retinal and pterygium. One of the highlights was the successful surgeries of 60 mature cataract patients who were completely blind,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Over the past two months, AFMS ophthalmologists and medical officers screened more than 12,000 patients for cataract and other eye ailments across Bagpat, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli and Moradabad, bringing eye care services to the residents of remote towns and villages.

Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja, who heads AFMS, commended the medical team for its outstanding contribution and for setting a new benchmark in professional excellence, dedicated service and compassionate patient care. AFMS is focusing not only on veterans and the dependents of serving personnel but also on the civilian population that does not have access to such facilities, he said.

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The latest camp came two months after military surgeons performed 220 sight-restoring surgeries for the first time at an underground operating theatre near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Drishti. The two-day eye camp, which army chief General Dhiraj Seth visited, was held in Kupwara’s Tangdhar area, a shelling-prone zone. It was also led by Mishra, who is the head of ophthalmology at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral).