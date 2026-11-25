A seasoned senior journalist, I have nearly three decades of experience across print, digital, and online platforms, covering political transitions, insurgencies, environmental issues, and development stories in India and Nepal. I am skilled in breaking news, leading editorial teams and launch of newspaper editions. I am adept at leveraging digital trends and social media to expand global reach, with a strong ethical foundation and a reputation for impactful journalism. An alumnus of Asian College of Journalism, I joined Hindustan Times in New Delhi as a trainee reporter in May 1997. Over the years, I have been posted in Dehradun, Kathmandu (Nepal) and Guwahati. Currently, as Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, I lead a team reporting on India’s northeastern states. My work involves in-depth analysis, and engaging multimedia storytelling across formats, including text, photo, video, and interactive content. I am skilled in producing timely, shareable content, leveraging digital platforms and social media to engage global audiences. Throughout my career with the Hindustan Times, I have led diverse editorial teams, designed capacity-building activities, and supported reporters in developing strong story ideas, ethical reporting practices, digital skills, and fact-checking techniques. As Senior Assistant Editor for Northeast India, I have been responsible for guiding correspondents through complex political, humanitarian, and community-level stories using multimedia formats. Earlier, as Foreign Correspondent in Nepal, I produced extensive reporting during Nepal’s democratic transition and the 2015 earthquake and its aftermath.
Assam to get two more advanced data centres as govt signs MoU with Bharti Airtel
The ₹455-crore projects in Jorhat and Silchar will have a combined capacity of 25 MW and are expected to generate around 164 direct jobs.
The Assam government and Bharti Airtel Limited on Wednesday signed an agreement to set up two data centres in Jorhat and Silchar, involving a combined initial investment of ₹455 crore. The projects, with a proposed capacity of 25 MW, are expected to generate around 164 direct jobs, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Nandita Dutta, commissioner and secretary of the department of information technology, and Priyanka Jain, circle head (commercial) for Assam and the Northeast at Bharti Airtel Limited, in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Addressing the gathering, Sarma said that alongside physical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, railways and power supply, reliable and secure digital infrastructure had become equally essential with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data and digital services.
Describing data centres as the backbone of the modern digital economy, he said the Assam government was committed to developing the state not merely as a consumer of digital services but also as a contributor to India’s expanding digital economy and a digital gateway to the Northeast.
The proposed 10 MW data centre in Jorhat will be built on around four acres of land at an initial investment of ₹200 crore. The 15 MW facility in Silchar will come up on approximately five acres, with an initial investment of ₹255 crore, Sarma said.
The two projects, with a combined investment of ₹455 crore, are expected to create around 164 direct jobs, besides generating indirect employment in construction, engineering, security, maintenance and other allied sectors.
Sarma said Airtel’s first data centre in Assam, with a capacity of 15 MW, was under construction at the IT Park in Bongora, Guwahati. The project involves an investment of ₹250 crore and is scheduled for completion by March 2028.
Once all three facilities are operational, Bharti Airtel’s total data centre capacity in Assam will reach 40 MW, with a cumulative first-phase investment of ₹705 crore.
The chief minister also announced that two more data centres would be established in connection with the semiconductor manufacturing facility at Jagiroad.