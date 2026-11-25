A 24-year-old woman from Ghaziabad was allegedly held captive and sexually assaulted at a hotel in Meerut's Abu Lane for two days, according to police. The suspect, identified as Mohd. Salman, was arrested after a brief encounter with police on Wednesday, and the hotel was sealed. The suspect Mohd Salman allegedly opened fire on police while trying to escape. (Representational Image) more

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) BBGTS Murthy, the accused had allegedly confined the woman at a hotel located under the Sadar Bazar police station area limits, and assaulted her sexually and physically for two days.

The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon after the woman managed to escape from the hotel room onto the busy Abu Lane market road, where Salman chased her and publicly assaulted her before fleeing across adjacent rooftops when bystanders intervened.

Following a complaint filed by the survivor at the Sadar Bazar police station, the police registered an FIR and formed multiple teams, including a SWAT unit, to track him down.

Accused arrested after cops cornered him Providing details of the arrest on Wednesday, SSP Murthy said police received specific intelligence that Salman was hiding near an under-construction underpass close to Nahar Narhera village under the Lohia Nagar police station limits. Joint teams from the Lohia Nagar and Sadar Bazar police stations immediately rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

"Realising he was cornered, the accused opened fire on the police party," SSP Murthy said. As officers moved in to apprehend him while taking safety precautions, Salman attempted to escape by climbing onto a nearby bridge. While attempting to flee, he slipped and fell from the bridge, sustaining injuries to both his right and left arms.

Police subsequently overpowered and arrested Salman before shifting him to a hospital for medical treatment. Following his arrest, Salman allegedly told the police, “Sir, I made a mistake.” Additional sections were also incorporated into the case in view of the seriousness of the allegations.

Meerut hotel sealed Meanwhile, the police have sealed the hotel to preserve forensic evidence.

Investigators reportedly found irregularities in the hotel's guest register regarding the woman's stay. Preparations are underway to send a proposal to the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) and the concerned board for further action to ensure its formal closure.

SSP Murthy also warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against any police personnel found negligent in handling the case. He said the entire sequence of events is under investigation, and authorities are examining whether any lapses occurred at the police level during or after the incident.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.