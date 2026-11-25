Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday agreed on the need to ensure uninterrupted vehicular movement along the Imphal-Dimapur highway (NH-2), which has faced repeated disruptions due to protests and blockades amid tensions between communities in the region, officials said. Neiphiu Rio met Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Imphal, with both leaders stressing the need for uninterrupted movement along NH-2. (@YKhemchandSingh) more

According to a statement issued by the Manipur chief minister’s office, the two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including peace, development, strengthening inter-state relations and fostering greater cooperation.

Rio arrived in Imphal at around 10am on Wednesday on an Air India Express flight. After meeting Khemchand Singh at his official residence, he left for Kohima by helicopter at around 2pm.

During the meeting, Rio also invited Khemchand Singh to attend the upcoming Hornbill Festival 2026, scheduled to be held from December 1 to 10.

Rio was accompanied by Achumbemo Kikon, MLA and adviser to the Nagaland chief minister. Manipur deputy chief minister Losii Dikho and MLA Awangbow Newmai also attended the meeting.

“We held a constructive meeting to further strengthen mutual trust and cooperation between the states. The meeting was also attended by the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri Losii Dikho and the NPF (Naga People’s Front) State President and Hon’ble MLA, Shri Awangbou Newmai,” Khemchand Singh said in a post on his official X account.

Rio, who is also the president of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), is part of the political alliance supporting the BJP-led government in Manipur. The NPF has five MLAs in the 60-member Manipur legislative assembly.

The Imphal-Dimapur highway has witnessed repeated disruptions amid tensions between communities in the region. Since ethnic violence broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities on May 3, 2023, followed by clashes between the Naga and Kuki communities on February 7, 2026, NH-2 has been used by various groups to press their demands through bandhs and blockades.

Between the outbreak of the Naga-Kuki clashes and November 14, 2026, around 74 people were killed, including 38 from the Kuki-Zo community and 36 from the Naga community.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government resumed inter-state bus services between Imphal and Dimapur on August 21, after a gap of nearly three years. However, commuters have continued to face disruptions due to periodic bandhs and blockades along the highway.

Manipur has two major national highways — NH-2 and NH-37, which connects Imphal to Guwahati via Dimapur — linking the state to the rest of the country.