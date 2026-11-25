The government of India on Wednesday said it was examining a notice issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in a probe into manufacturing capacity across 14 economies, including India, and reiterated that the country does not have structural excess capacity in any sector. The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under the Section 301 investigation. (REUTERS) more In a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the government said it had taken note of the notice of determination and request for comments issued by the USTR under Section 301 of the US Trade Act. “The Notice is currently under examination,” the ministry said, adding that India had engaged constructively throughout the investigation.

Deep Dive What is the US alleging about India's manufacturing capacity? Why does India reject the US excess-capacity claim? Could an India-US trade agreement reduce the proposed tariffs?

The Department of Commerce had stated, in its response to the notice of initiation and subsequent proceedings, that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector, the statement said. India also reiterated that trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of the ongoing negotiations for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). “The Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement,” the ministry said, referring to the framework announced on February 2 and the joint statement issued on February 7.