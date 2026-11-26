“All Agniveers were asked to state their preference as the army prepared a merit list to retain 25% of the batch in permanent service. Around 80% chose to remain in uniform, broadly in line with expectations,” said one of the officials cited above, asking not to be named.

Crucial assembly elections are scheduled early next year in five states, of which Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab contribute substantial numbers to the forces and where the Agnipath scheme was a significant poll issue.

The Agnipath announcement came weeks before the three services were set to release 75% of Agniveers from their first batch, retaining only the 25% selected on merit for another 15 years under the scheme’s earlier provisions.

The Agnipath announcement came weeks before the three services were set to release 75% of Agniveers from their first batch.

About 80% of the Indian Army’s first batch of 19,000 Agniveers wanted to stay on beyond their four-year tenure after being asked whether they wished to continue or leave, weeks before the government unveiled a revamped Agnipath scheme in early November offering short-term soldiers a full career in the armed forces, officials familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The army factored in Agniveers’ willingness to continue serving while preparing the final merit list, recognising that some who made the top 25% might still choose to leave, he added.

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The air force and navy reported a similar trend, with about 80% of Agniveers wanting to continue serving after their four-year stint, said a second official, who also asked not to be named.

The Agnipath reboot was announced by Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani on November 4, offering those who miss out on retention two additional years in uniform and another chance at becoming regular soldiers. By extending the service and giving all Agniveers a second shot at regular service, the government effectively rolled back the contentious scheme that was first announced in 2022 and immediately sparked protests. The changes also put under pressure the two defining features of the scheme – short-term service intended to maintain a youthful military profile, and managing a burgeoning wages and pension bill.

The percentage of Agniveers choosing to continue in service is expected to climb to 97-98% under the revised scheme, up from 80%, the officials said, adding that the data for the first batch was being compiled. This aligns with feedback HT received from commanding officers on the ground. Full-term military service guarantees them higher salaries, a future pension, gratuity payouts, and other benefits including health care and canteen facilities.

Around 18,300 Agniveers were set to be discharged from service between mid-November and December 31, accounting for three-fourths of the 24,400 recruits inducted into the three services in the first round of recruitment. The first batch of the air force and navy consisted of around 2,850 and 2,550 Agniveers, respectively, according to official data.

Also Read: Agniveers set to join services by Dec 31 as Centre prepares to rollout 2-year extension

The revamped scheme will apply exclusively to the 300,000 Agniveers across nine batches each from the army, air force and navy currently in service, as first reported by HT. It is expected to undergo further changes for recruits inducted after December 31. All existing Agniveers will become permanent after this two-year extended service, subject to meeting specific eligibility criteria and individual consent.

At the time of unveiling the revamped scheme, Subramani said that a four-year review of the performance of Agniveers highlighted their skills, motivation, physical fitness and technological capabilities, prompting the government to revisit the terms of their service.

The Agniveers were assessed on a raft of parameters including operational aptitude, weapon proficiency, physical fitness, and tests to evaluate other soldierly skills. Operational aptitude received the highest priority in the rating criteria. Their strengths included “very high level of physical fitness, morale, motivation, a competitive spirit, discipline and technological adaptability,” the defence ministry said.

After reviewing the Agniveers’ performance, the armed forces recommended that the government revamp the Agnipath model, a proposal subsequently approved by the Cabinet.

The Agnipath recruitment model—long a political flashpoint because it cut the tenure of personnel below officer rank and offered fewer service benefits—was introduced to keep the armed forces young and combat-ready. It marked a major departure from the military’s decades-old recruitment system under which soldiers served for about 20 years before retiring in their late 30s with a pension and other benefits.