‘Reforms to boost integration my top focus', says chief of defence staff General NS Raja Subramani

General NS Raja Subramani on Sunday took over as India’s third chief of defence staff (CDS) upon the retirement of General Anil Chauhan. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the armed forces advance theaterisation—a long-awaited reform designed to integrate the military’s resources for future conflicts. General NS Raja Subramani assumes charge as the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS),in New Delhi. (PTI Image)

Before taking over as CDS, Subramani was the military adviser to the National Security Council Secretariat, headed by national security adviser Ajit Doval. He took the position on September 1, 2025, a month after retiring as the army’s vice chief.

‘Atmanirbharta central pillar of national security’, says Subramani Subramani said that transforming the armed forces and implementing organisational reforms to enhance jointness, synergy and integration will be his top focus. “Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) is a central pillar of our national security. We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces,” he said.

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Subramani will also function as the secretary, Department of Military Affairs, permanent chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the single-point military adviser to the defence minister. He is expected to fast-track the establishment of joint services commands, a key objective of the theaterisation drive. These commands will integrate military elements, assets, and personnel from the three services under a single commander-in-chief.

“We—the Indian Army, navy, air force, ministry of defence, strategic institutions and all stakeholders—stand united as part of the whole-of-nation approach to strengthen India’s security. We are committed to implementing our Prime Minister’s vision of ‘JAI’—jointness, atmanirbharta and innovation,” he said. “Innovation in thought and action will drive our capability development. Greater collaboration between the military, the industry, academia, start-ups, and the research ecosystem will be the key enabler for modernisation.”

The outgoing CDS, Chauhan, recently submitted a detailed proposal to advance theaterisation to the defence minister. The model involves raising a China-centric northern theatre command in Lucknow, a Pakistan-centric western theatre command in Jaipur, and a maritime theatre command in Thiruvananthapuram.

The government last year identified the establishment of theatre commands for the integrated application of force, operational efficiency, and optimal resource utilisation as a key area for focused intervention.

Under appointment rules, the government can select the CDS from any serving service chief, serving three-star officer, or any retired chief or three-star officer below 62 years of age. The government extended Chauhan’s tenure by eight months last September.

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Subramani third CDS from army Subramani will be the third CDS from the army, following Generals Bipin Rawat and Chauhan. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, he was commissioned into the 8th battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985.

He previously served as the Central Army commander in Lucknow. He is one year junior to army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, who retire in June and October, respectively.

Subramani attended the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, UK, and the National Defence College in New Delhi. He holds a master of arts from King’s College London and a master of philosophy in defence studies from Madras University.